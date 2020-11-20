Dallas County Reports Another Record Number of COVID Cases

Dallas County Reports Record Number, Tarrant County Reports 1,777 New COVID Cases

DALLAS — As of 3:00 pm November 19, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,860 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,804 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 113,764 cases (PCR test), including 1,164 confirmed deaths. There is a cumulative total of 10,403 probable cases (antigen test), including 22 probable deaths.

“Today marks the second time this week that we’ve reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,860 being reported today, more than the 1,831 we reported just a few days ago. We are reporting two additional deaths as well, a woman in her 40’s and a woman in her 80’s. As we enter the holiday season, now is not the time to attend gatherings with friends and family who are not members of your household. Instead, now is the time to make sacrifices for the greater good of our community.

With the rise in cases and hospitalizations across our North Texas region, we must all do our part to stop the spread of this virus by wearing our masks, avoiding crowds, keeping at least six feet of distance and washing our hands regularly. We know what to do, we just need to do it, and we must do it now,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Tarrant County reports 1,777 new COVID-19 cases today and seven new deaths. So over the past two days, that’s almost 4,000 new cases in Tarrant County with a positivity rate of 16%.

Dallas County additional deaths being reported today includes the following:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 45 has increased to 1,078, which is a rate of 40.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 15.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 45 (week ending 11/7/20).

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 670 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Wednesday, November 18.

