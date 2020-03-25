Dallas County Reports 78 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 78 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 247. An additional death from COVID-19 is being reported of a woman in her 80’s, with no high-risk chronic health conditions.Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (67%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

“Today’s steep increase in cases is an urgent reminder that Governor Abbott should heed the pleas of doctors, nurses, and hospitals. We can’t wait any longer. I once again ask all North Texas counties to immediately move to the Dallas “Stay Home Stay Safe” model as some did yesterday. That’s our best chance to #Flattenthecurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County Summary Table of Cases, 3/24/20 (Will be updated Tuesdays and Fridays)

Dallas County Amended Order of County Judge Clay Jenkins, March 24, 2020 (English)

Dallas County Amended Order of County Judge Clay Jenkins, March 24, 2020 (Spanish)

Tarrant County COVID-19 Cases Updated 3-25-20, 11:15 a.m.

COVID-19 Confirmed cases: 90

COVID-19 related deaths: 1

Recovered COVID-19 cases: 3

Ellis County COVID-19 Cases

Total:8

Ennis, TX -3

Midlothian-2

Maypearl-1

Waxahachie-1

Palmer-1

