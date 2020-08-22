Dallas County Reports 260 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

714 Additional COVID-19 Cases, 260 Considered New

DALLAS — As of 1:00 pm August 21, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 714 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 67,486, including 849 confirmed deaths. The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,574, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19. Of the 714 new cases we are reporting today, 459 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting system, with the majority from June.

The additional 3 deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Please see a provisional breakdown below of these newly reported cases by date of collection:

Month # of positive patients June 439 July 15 August 5

“We continue to see a good trend with the number of new positive cases. Today, although we report 714 positive cases, only 260 of those should be considered new. The rest comes from the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system errors that led to old cases not being timely reported. Additionally, we report three deaths, including a person in their 50’s. We are seeing a good trend due to masking, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding unnecessary trips and gatherings with people outside your immediate family who are unmasked. We must continue this in order to have fewer illnesses, more businesses remain open, and our children back to school sooner rather than later.

I’m pleased to announce that testing will now be available at any City of Dallas/Dallas County testing site for anyone over the age of five, with or without symptoms. People under the age of 18 are encouraged to go to the Ellis Davis Field House location and the various walk-up sites until the Eastfield Campus of Dallas College reopens under Parkland management on August 31. That said, children and adults can be tested at all of our city/county sites. Locations can be found here,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

