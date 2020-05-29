Dallas County Reports 200 Additional COVID-19 Cases

One Additional COVID-19 Death

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 29, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 200 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,787, including 223 deaths. The additional death being reported today includes a man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 223 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

COVID-19 DCHHS Summary_052920

We are continuing to see a sustained daily census of between 300 and 350 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals over the past two weeks. Additionally, we are seeing a sustained number of individuals presenting to Dallas County hospital emergency rooms with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Approximately 23% of emergency room visits in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Thursday, May 28th, representing some 455 patients, presented to Dallas County emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms.

“The numbers from today and yesterday are a little higher than we’ve seen in the last week but do not indicate a trend. The main thing for people to look at in determining activities is the color-coded chart that can be found at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org of guidelines for activities prepared by local health experts. Those experts use the three charts above for hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ER visits in determining what color code we are currently at. Currently, we are at red. As you can see from the charts, there has not been a decline in any of these variables. These are the same variables that the CDC uses in their ‘Opening America’ document, looking for a 14 day decline. Doctors currently advise to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing, and wear a cloth face covering as a way not only to protect yourself but as a quintessential act of kindness and respect for your fellow residents who you encounter while in businesses or on public transportation. It’s up to all of us to work together and make smart decisions to flatten the curve. Remember, #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

