SONIC Thanks Local Teachers With Donations To Aid Distance Learning

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, SONIC is providing teachers with necessary supplies for students to continue learning at home

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 29, 2020) – To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students’ distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC® Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day.

Through Limeades for Learning®, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, May 5, 2020 – supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.

DeSoto ISD Teachers

In Desoto, Texas two teachers at two schools received a total donation of $310 including:

Adrienne Mims at Amber Terrace Discovery ECC for the project “To Deeper Learning and Beyond!”

Elizabeth Smith at Ruby Young Elementary School for the project “Digging Into Dictionary Work”

Duncanville ISD Teacher

In Duncanville, Texas one teacher at one school received a total donation of $137 including:

Khammay Escoto at Daniel Intermediate School for the project “Keeping Good Finances”

Khammay Escoto at Daniel Intermediate School for the project “Happy Mail Part 2”

Khammay Escoto at Daniel Intermediate School for the project “Happy Mail Part 3”

Grand Prairie ISD Teachers

In Grand Prairie, Texas eight teachers at five schools received a total donation of $1,249 including:

SONIC Appreciates Teachers

“Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC’s $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year.”

SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in communities in need of support.

