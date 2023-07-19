Dallas County Jail receives top accreditation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas County Sheriff Marion Brown recently received a Certificate of Accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCH). The certificate accredits the Lew Sterrett County Jail for once again being in compliance with the most respected standards for health services in correctional health care.

The Dallas County Jail underwent a rigorous on-site survey last April, conducted by an experienced physician and other correctional health care experts. They were found to be complying with continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, and other factors. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office partners with Parkland’s Correctional Health Services to provide high-quality healthcare services for Dallas County inmates.

Dallas County Sheriff

“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” Sheriff Brown said. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and we commend our staff and our Parkland Correctional Health Services partners for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheriff Brown was one of the first to recognize the dangers of allowing in-person visits to inmates from family members. She

initiated a successful program that provided zoom meetings for Dallas County Jail inmates so they could continue having face-to-face contact with their families. The program was later copied by a number of other correctional health care facilities.

Sheriff Brown grew up in Dallas, graduating from Dallas schools and UT Arlington before beginning her law enforcement career in 1988 with the Duncanville Police Department. She was a pioneer at Duncanville PD as the first African American female police officer. Sheriff Brown rose quickly within the ranks from a patrol officer.

Duncanville Police Department

Her experience with the Duncanville PD included serving as a first line supervisor; formulating and supervising the Community Oriented Policing Unit; Crime prevention/Community Relations Supervisor; Patrol Watch Commander; Criminal Investigations Commander; and Assistant Chief of Police.

Sheriff Brown holds a Master Peace Officer Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. She is a graduate of the International Law Enforcement Institute’s Command College as well as the FBI National Academy Associates’ Command College. She has received training in Special Investigative Topics, Crime Prevention, Hostage Negotiation, and holds an Instructor Certification.

As a chief deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, her area of responsibility included directing three assistant chiefs who manage Human Resource Development/ Training and Personnel; Judicial Services (Bailiffs); Warrant and Civil Execution; Criminal Investigations; Highway Management/Traffic/Patrol; Courtesy Patrol and Communications.

Sheriff Brown was first elected Dallas County Sheriff in 2018, after being appointed Interim Sheriff by the Dallas County Commissioner’s Court. She is one of only five African American female Sheriffs in the U.S. She takes pride in using her experience to educate the community and promote partnerships that foster genuine, positive relationships between police and the community. She lives with her husband and children in Dallas County.