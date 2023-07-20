Excessive Heat Warnings continue for one more day before we finally bring a cold front in that will bring at least a few days of relief from the triple digits.

Today the Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8:00 pm as afternoon highs warm up to the 104°-105° range – a hair less hot than yesterday. Tomorrow we’ll warm up to around 102°-103° before a cold front arrives late tomorrow afternoon/evening, bringing a low chance of a few isolated showers/storms and a wind shift to the north. Severe weather is not expected. If the front arrives a little earlier, afternoon highs could be cooler.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be in the mid-upper 90’s. I have us at 97° Saturday and 98° Sunday, but we will have north winds both days which should help keep the humidity down. I’m hopeful we are impressed by the front and those temps trend downward a few degrees, but we’ll take what we can get.

Triple digits return Monday and continue for at least a while, though it doesn’t look like we’ll be quite as hot as we have been this week. I’ll continue watching that trend, and watching for our next break!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.