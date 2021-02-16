Dallas County Declares State Of Local Disaster Due To Weather

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has declared a state of local disaster for Dallas County. The declaration will last for seven days.

Jenkins enacted the following executive orders as a part of the state of disaster:

As of 8 p.m. Monday the declaration says,

All non-essential businesses are advised to delay their opening or start time until 10 a.m.

All manufacturing and industrial businesses that use electricity in their operations/processes are advised to close on February 16, 2021, or use as little electricity as possible

All residents and businesses in the county are advised to set their thermostats to no more than 68 degrees

Nobody shall sell any of the following goods or services for more than the regular retail price the person charged for the goods or services on Feb. 11, 2021, “except where an increased retail price is the result of increased supplier or other costs (including the loss of supplier supporting funds): groceries, beverages, toilet articles, and ice; restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding-house meals; medicine, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, and supplies; and hotel rooms, motel rooms, or any other temporary lodging available to the public.

*The order does not apply to essential businesses.

City of Dallas Opened Warning Center at Kay Bailey Hutchison

The warming center is a 24-hour intake until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and opens at 7:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Residents can access the warming center on Canton Street (pass the guard shack and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters). The warming center is located in Exhibit Hall A. Residents will be provided a chair and table, and should bring in meals for themselves and their family if they are able to. Water, coffee and light snacks will be made available. The warming center is not an overnight shelter and cots will not be provided.

A COVID-19 screening will be required at sign-in. No ID is required. The warming center is set-up for proper social distancing, mask usage is required.

The City of Dallas continues identifying City resources such as recreation centers and libraries to be used as neighborhood warming centers and is working with Oncor to prioritize the sites for power restoration and exemption from rolling blackouts.

Comments

comments