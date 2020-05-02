Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Increase By 181, 4 Deaths

Dallas County Urges Residents To Follow CDC Guidelines

DALLAS – As of 11:00 am May 2, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 181 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,899, including 110 deaths.

The additional 4 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was resident of the City of Richardson, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was resident of the City of Grand Prairie, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 90’s who was resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 110 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Second Highest Increase

“Today’s positive cases and deaths close our week. Today’s total for positive cases ranks second highest of the outbreak, eclipsed only by yesterday’s positive cases. Today’s four deaths bring our weekly total to 29. Last week, our daily average of new cases was 84. This week it jumped to 141. We saw a 38% increase in deaths from last week but we lost four less people than we did two weeks ago. As we have seen in each of the last five days, another young person is among today’s deaths.

“All this points to the need to follow CDC and local health department recommendations and avoid crowds, keep six foot distancing at all times and wear a cloth face covering when visiting businesses, using public transportation, or with individuals outside your household. Before the Governor’s Order opening more businesses, medical models had targeted the next few days as our peak with declines expected in mid-May. Increased activity makes this harder to achieve but it’s still possible if we all make smart decisions and follow the advice of the scientists that have spent their adult lives preparing for this moment,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

