Dallas Arboretum Offers Children’s Summer Camps for Grades 1st-6th

Registration is Now Open For Summer Camps at Dallas Arboretum

DALLAS, Texas (Spring 2022) – The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents children’s summer camps that spark imagination in STEM and nature from June 6 to August 5, 2022. Designed for students entering first through sixth grades in fall 2022, all camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3p.m.

Pricing for this year’s camps range from $285-300 per week, with specific details and registration available now at dallasarboretum.org/camps. For additional information, contact 214-515-6540 or education@dallasarboretum.org.

“The Dallas Arboretum summer camps are an excellent combination of outdoor and indoor activities filled with fun, interactive learning and exploration of the gardens,” said Selena Wilson, Dallas Arboretum director of education. “These camps are popular and often fill up, so we encourage you to sign up your children and grandchildren right away.”

Summer camps provide children with daily hands-on investigations and guided garden exploration using STEM learning. Camps integrate critical thinking, problem solving skills, and develop a sense of exploration and adventure in children.

Camps are designed for specific ages or grades, and children should be the specified age by the date the camp occurs. The grade level chosen should be the grade the child will enter in the fall of 2022. Children should wear comfortable clothes, and closed-toe shoes. Snacks are not provided, so each child should bring a lunch that does not need to be refrigerated or heated and a snack. Please consider packing peanut-free items for the safety of other students.

2022 Summer Camps

Design It, Make It!: Garden Innovators

Have you ever dreamt of building an idea? Put your thinking caps on and roll up your sleeves for our newest maker camp. Explore STEM learning, think like an engineer, and learn to actually build your own ideas and creations! Discover how plans and ideas come to life by creating blueprints and building your very own structures. What dreams can you make a reality?

Grades 1-3: August 1-5

Grades 4-6: July 25-29

Farm to Fork: Food Explorers

How does food… become food? Let’s dive into the wonderful world of agriculture and learn how food goes from plant to plate in our Incredible Edible Garden. Discover what plants are edible, how they’re harvested, and how farmers plant crops and create successful farms. Learn how to plant your own food and how to create a sustainable, farm fresh environment. Hope you’re hungry!

Grades 1-3: June 13-17

Grades 4-6: June 6-10

Inspired by Nature: Garden Artists

Let the beauty of the Dallas Arboretum be your muse! Join us for Inspired by Nature, where you’ll explore and create visual and theatrical arts inspired by the beauty of nature. Partake in nature-inspired pastels, photography and become a playwright by writing your own work of art about nature. And don’t forget – On the last day of camp, parents are invited to an Art Gallery featuring students’ stunning works!

Grades 1-3: June 27-July 1

Grades 4-6: June 20-24

SciQuest: Space Voyagers

3..2..1..Blast off into SciQuest! Take to the stars and think like an astronaut while discovering space and learning more about our very own Planet Earth. Explore our incredible feats in the stars such as the Mars Exploration, the Moon Landing, and the Parker Solar probe. Get hands-on with some of the robots to conduct your own planet investigation, and learn how Astronauts live in space! One small step for man… and a TON of fun!

Grades 1-3: July 11-15

Grades 4-6: July 18-22

CSI: Cool Science Investigators

Science RULES! Get your lab coats because you’re going to be a super scientist for a week with Cool Science Camp. Explore nature’s science with Botany, and then take a look at what’s underneath the grass and soil with Geology! Then we’ll look to the skies with Meteorology, and finish it off with a bang as we take on Chemistry and Physics. This fast-paced, well-rounded science camp is sure to be a successful experiment.

Grades 1-3: June 6-10

Grades 4-6: June 13-17

Dino World

Have you ever wondered what dinosaurs were like? At Dino World Camp at the Dallas Arboretum, you’ll get to see the relics of prehistoric beasts and explore what roles dinosaurs played in our ecosystem way back in the past, and how they play a part now! Think like a paleontologist and examine fossils, recreate tar pits and coprolites, and learn about nature’s methods of preservation. Now THAT’s a dino-mite adventure!

Grades 1-3: July 18-22

Grades 4-6: July 11-15

Creature Features: Creepy, Crawly, and Cool

This camp takes a deep dive into the amazing creatures that exist in nature all around us! Explore creatures on land, in trees, air, water and more. Discover how different forms of life have adapted to harsh environments, learn about how creatures play a part in our ecosystems, and get up close and personal with some creepy crawlies!

Grades 1-3: June 20-24

Grades 4-6: June 27-July 1

Make & Grow: Garden Adventurers

Looking to lose yourself in nature? Join us for our Garden Explorers camp, where you’ll fully immerse yourself in the beauty and wonder of the Dallas Arboretum. Explore every inch of our Main and Children’s Gardens, learn about how seeds and plants thrive, and discover how you can make your very own garden at home. Create Toad Abodes, herb sachets and more natural wonders throughout your week in nature.

Grades 1-3: July 25-29

Grades 4-6: August 1-5