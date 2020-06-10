COVID-19 Community Relief Drives To Serve Thousands of Families

The Chris Howell Foundation to distribute coveted PPE care packages and food across

Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex from June to August 2020

DALLAS (June 10, 2020) — The Chris Howell Foundation (CHF) announces a series of COVID-19 Community Relief Drives in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Launching on Saturday, June 13th with events slated through August, food and essential PPE care packages will be distributed to thousands of families in need.

The PPE packages will include often difficult to secure masks, hand sanitizers and soaps.

Kicking off the first of the COVID-19 Community Relief Drives, The Chris Howell Foundation will partner with Cynthia Mickens Ministries, Inc. and their summer program, as the organization will provide food and information on its free summer learning and feed program. CHF will provide PPE care packages. This collaboration is expected to service 600 families and will be held in Hutchins, Saturday June 13 from 1:00 pm CT to 2:30pm CT.

With social-distancing in mind, this and each following event is structured as a drive-thru.

“Thought cities are beginning to reopen and we step into a new normal, it is the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members of our community who need our support the most,” says Dominique Bryant-Howell, co-founder of Chris Howell Foundation. “So, we at the Chris Howell Foundation aim to provide our neighbors with the critical assistance they need during this difficult time. I would personally like to invite local companies and community organizers to partner with us to make these COVID-19 relief drives a success.”

Schedule of Chris Howell Foundation COVID-19 Relief Drives:

*The kickoff event is 1pm CT to 2:30pm CT. All following events are from 10aCT to 2pCT.

*Saturday, June 13, 2020 – Hutchins –302 W Palestine St., Hutchins, TX 75141 – 1pm CT to 2:30pm CT

Saturday, June 27, 2020 – Dallas– (Location TBD)- 10am CT to 2pm CT

Saturday, July 11, 2020 – Ft. Worth – 1301 Evans St., Ft. Worth, TX 76104- 10am CT to 2pm CT

Saturday, August 1, 2020 – Dallas Back-to-School – (Location TBD)- 10am CT to 2pm CT

Saturday, August 22, 2020 – Ft. Worth Back-to-School – (Location TBD)- 10am CT to 2pm CT

Subsequent events following the June 13 kickoff will be held in Dallas and Ft Worth, respectively. These events are expected to serve a staggering 2,000 families, each.

Keeping a finger on the pulse of community needs, the distributions at each drive are tailored. The kickoff will also include personal items and the DFW events include school supplies.

Event founders Chris and Dominique Howell invite local companies and community organizers to join hands to collaborate with them on this bold mission to help underserved and vulnerable families get back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information is available at https://chrishowellfoundation.org/.

Save

Comments

comments