Curry Up Now, Award Winning Restaurant Opens at Grandscape

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A Treat For Your Taste Buds

My friend Sara and I just attended a festive preview party for Saturday’s grand opening of the new Curry Up Now and Mortar & Pestle Bar in The Colony. Their beautiful new space is located in the Grandscape entertainment district at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. This Indian street food turned fine dining restaurant is a treat for your eyes, nose, and most especially your taste buds.

Curry Up Now is an award-winning restaurant chain from the San Francisco Bay area, and they’re excited to bring “an unforgettable dining adventure” to Dallas-Fort Worth diners. To celebrate the opening, Curry Up Now is hosting a grand opening event July 16. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday guests are invited to taste iconic Curry Up Now dishes, visit the new space, receive complimentary face and henna tattoos, and participate in giveaways and promotions. They are offering a free burrito or bowl for the first 100 guests through the door, and a Curry Up Now gift card raffle valued at $500.

Expansion Plans Include More Texas Locations

“Dallas has become a food destination, and there are so many amazing new restaurants here. Curry Up Now will thrive in this market, which is why we plan to open another 20 restaurants throughout the Lone Star state,” said Akash Kapoor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now.

“A distinct location paired with a group of idyllic partners sets our team up for incredible success in this market. We’re eager for guests to try our globally inspired food and a serious craft cocktail bar, Mortar and Pestle. We take our bar program at Mortar & Pestle as seriously as our food which lets our bar stand out on its own. We have 16 expertly and lovingly crafted cocktails, a very well-curated spirit list and beer that guests can enjoy including over two dozen spirits from India. Our food is naturally Texas friendly, and I can’t be more excited to open restaurants all over the great state of Texas.”

Curry Up Now Origins

Curry Up Now hit the scene in 2009 as a food truck founded by husband and wife duo Rana and Akash Kapoor. Patrons can look forward to authentic Indian flavors with a naughty, playful and sexy twist. Signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, sexy fries, naughty naan, and other Indian Street food and snacks. Their menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, keto, paleo and gluten-free (not celiac-free) and Halal diets to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

“We have been looking forward to opening our newest location in such a vibrant and active community and are thrilled to see it come to fruition,” said Veer Modi, Grandscape franchisee. “The entire Curry Up Now team is ready to bring high-quality food and a new, energetic atmosphere to the city. Welcome in!”

Dog Friendly Patios

The Colony location features a large indoor dining area, two dog-friendly outdoor patios, an ultra-cool lounge and a lively cocktail bar. Owned and managed by an experienced group of local owners and operators, made up of the Modi, Mody, Mehta and Vig families, Curry Up Now is finally ready to open its doors after a few years of construction and two months of training.

Additionally, Curry Up Now is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Greater Dallas, offering an exclusive discount to mentors who dine in with their match between now and August 31. Franchise owners hope to relieve some of the financial burdens for active BBBS mentors while they spend time with their mentees during the summer months.

Locations & Hours

Open for online ordering, dine-in and take-out on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

With a significant Texas expansion in action, Curry Up Now has opened another location near SMU, inside Kroger at 5665 E Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. The same family group owns another location in North Austin.

Signature Dishes Featuring Clean Ingredients

Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable to the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, Bowls, Tacos, Poutine they call Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and family-style entrees that create the perfect Indian spread for the whole family.

Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible. The menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

Curry Up Now also joined as one of the restaurants in a Kitchen United Mix ghost kitchen that opened Thursday inside the Kroger’s store at Mockingbird Lane and Greenville Avenue in Dallas. For more information, please visit curryupnow.com.