Cedar Hill Farmers Market Highlights Local Vendors

The Cedar Hill Farmers Market is drawing shoppers to historic downtown Cedar Hill every second and fourth Saturday now through October. Visiting the market is a great way to discover locally grown produce or creative goods. Bakers, crafters, farmers, and youth entrepreneurs have been among the vendors at the market in recent months.

New vendors join each week, while some vendors are only there on select weekends, so shoppers can expect to find something new each time. Apparel, art, lotions, baked goods, canned products and fresh produce are some of the products found at the market. The market is located in Historic Downtown behind the Chamber building (300 Houston Street in Cedar Hill). Public parking is available in the lots off South Broad Street

Cedar Hill Farmers Market

“The Cedar Hill farmers market is designed to bring the community together. To help support small business, inspire creativity, and create an opportunity for people to showcase their craftsmanship. My hope is that it will also educate people to the fact that right in our community we can grow food, be sustainable, and create an income,” said Randall Chase, Executive Director of the Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce.

Special events at the market include an American Red Cross Blood Drive in July. Plant Your Seeds, sponsored by Creating Thyme, will be held in September. August and October events are to be announced. Vendor applications are still available for the 2022 Cedar Hill Farmers Market season. Artisans, bakers, crafters, farmers or producers are invited to join the market. The event is a great way to get their products out in front of the community.

Cedar Hill Farmers Market Vendors

Some of the vendors who have been displaying their wares at the Cedar Hill Farmers Market include Two Stems, Self Made Latinx, Wild Cedar Acres, and Stir Healthy. Mija BBQ is another popular vendor, along with Seasoning the Moment, Jewelry by Krystal, SLY Vinyls Fun Creations, and Make it Scrunchie & Bow. Ketchum’s Kobblers, Cussin Sisters Custom Creations, Happy Dog, and Jacobson LLC are other vendors for the market, along with Creating Thyme, Cake Me Crazy, and Brittle by Dorise.

The 2022 season of the Cedar Hill Farmers Market is presented by Methodist Charlton Medical Center. The market goes on rain or shine, but will close for dangerous weather like lightning and strong winds.

For updated information, or to apply for a vendor’s permit, please visit cedarhillfarmersmarket.com.