Covid-19 Takes Life of Lancaster Teen

Lancaster, TX – COVID-19 claims the life of a Lancaster teen, the first reported death within the City.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family as they process the loss of their loved one. It is devastating to see the havoc this virus has put on our community both young and old. We will continue to pray for the family and the safety of our residents during this difficult time,” said Mayor Clyde C. Hairston.

While Governor Abbott announced during his press conference Monday, that beginning on Friday, May 1, 2020, movie theaters, malls, retail stores, and restaurants will be allowed to re-open with limited occupancy, please continue practicing CDC recommended guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.

We encourage you to support our local businesses, and to continue taking precautionary

measures like social distancing of 6 feet, wearing face coverings, avoid touching your face, and washing your hands often.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends residents to:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

cleaning spray or wipes. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For anyone who may have been in contact with COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

