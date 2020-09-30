COVID-19 Impacts Red Oak High School Homecoming Game

Red Oak- Bad news for Hawks fans looking forward to Friday night’s sold out football game, COVID-19 has canceled the game. Also, due to health and safety concerns, next week’s away game vs. Copperas Cove has been canceled. The Athletics Office will be issuing refunds for all tickets previously purchased for this week’s game.

But, it’s not all bad news, the Red Oak Homecoming Drive-By Pep Rally scheduled for this Friday from 1-2 p.m. is still happening as planned.

Official Facebook Post From Red Oak ISD:

Out of an abundance of caution after positive COVID-19 tests from football players and coaches, the district is canceling all high school football activities until Monday, October 12. This includes varsity, junior varsity, and freshman games. Also, all football student-athletes who were in-person will transition to virtual learning for the same timeframe. Both the Mansfield Timberview home game this Friday and Copperas Cove away game next week have been canceled.

We know Homecoming Week is an important part of the high school experience, thus the decision has been made to move the announcement of the court to the next home game on Friday, October 30. The Homecoming Drive-By Pep Rally scheduled for this Friday from 1-2 p.m. will still take place.

The next game will be Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. versus Mansfield Legacy at Vernon Newsom Stadium. The next home game will be Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m. versus Richland. This will include Pink Out activities, Homecoming Court, and the Distinguished Alumni celebration.

Any game tickets already paid for this week will be refunded through the Athletics Office.

We appreciate your understanding and please know this decision was made for the safety of our students, staff, and community.

According to the Red Oak ISD COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 11 active COVID-19 cases at Red Oak High School. They do not provide a breakdown by grade or disclose if athletes are positive for privacy reasons.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first high school football game to be canceled due to COVID-19 and likely won’t be the last. Duncanville’s matchup vs. Nolan Catholic was canceled due to a COVID-19 positive in an athlete.

As Norma Chapa said on Facebook, “Thank you for taking the precautions, ROISD. This virus is so unpredictable on how it affects people. Although kids will have mild symptoms, there’s no telling how it will affect the adults in their lives. Proud to be a Hawk right now!”

We wish a speedy and complete recovery to anyone with COVID-19.

