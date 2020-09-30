Dallas VideoFest Offers Drive-In & Online Screenings

The 2020 Dallas VideoFest is trying to cover as many bases as possible for their 33rd anniversary event. As they attempt to broaden their reach during this Covid-19 era of social distancing, the innovative festival organizers are offering both drive-in and virtual screenings from Oct. 1-4.

DocuFest drive-in screenings are held at The Tin Star Theater (2712 Beeville in Trinity Groves in Dallas). The Tin Star drive-in theater will host the performing arts and a variety of shows in a socially distanced atmosphere. Ticket holders are required to follow CDC guidelines both in their vehicles and on the premises. Masks are a definite requirement.

This year’s festival is especially timely, with immersive topics centered on current events – including COVID-19, according to Dallas VideoFest Founder and Artistic Director Bart Weiss.

DocuFest

“Documentaries give us greater insight into the world,” said Weiss. “When we see these headlines or view an ad on Facebook, we’re seeing one moment. Documentaries give us a canvas to put things into perspective, to understand these topics in a different kind of way.”

DocuFest’s hybrid drive-in/virtual format offers viewers a way to interact and enjoy quality and thought-provoking films safely. This opportunity comes at a time when many are longing to enjoy an in-person theater experience.

“That sense of connecting together in one space is one reason developing a drive-in experience for DocuFest felt important in 2020, said Weiss. “You can see people in their cars, and go up and say hello. And, when people like something, they all honk their horns. There’s something very powerful in that.”

Dallas VideoFest

Dallas VideoFest continues to reshape the film festival landscape, after its successful real-time, virtual Alternative Fiction festival in the spring. The fall DocuFest and VideoFest festivals highlight dozens of documentary features and shorts over the four day festival, Oct. 1-4. DocuFest offers drive-in style and virtual viewing followed by real-time Q&A with featured filmmakers.

The Dallas VideoFest partners once again with Falcon Eventsd for the virtual viewing component of DocuFest. The Dallas-based producers specialize in producing live online and virtual events. They use the latest live online technology via a secure and robust platform to create a virtual film festival experience.

Weiss has put together a special documentary that highlights dozens of Dallas Arts Organizations in their search for ways to engage with their audiences. The documentary screens Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at prekindle.com/festivalfeature/id/530927495305835594?12. Art groups and artists include: SMU Dance, Bruce Wood Dance, ART CULT, DMAatHome, Cara Mia Theater, Teatro Dallas, Lone Star Global Ensemble, DSO, Stage West, Danelle Georgiou, WaterTower Theater, St Phillips Percussion Ensemble, Summer Camp, Undermain, and Theater Three.

For a complete schedule of all films, visit https://www.prekindle.com/festivalschedule/day/1/id/530927495300097270?4

Online films are scheduled in the evenings on Thursday and Friday, and starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Drive-in screenings at The Tin Star Theater are scheduled after sunset. The films will either play at one or the other, and no films play both online and at the drive-in.

