State Representative Carl O. Sherman Sr. Holds Hope Summit virtually in October

Discussing And Addressing Social Justice

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman Sr. (D-109), dubbed Mr. Hope by many, will be joined by keynote speaker Stedman Graham, community leaders, and elected officials in Representative Sherman’s second Hope Summit to address social justice.

Key thinkers in the criminal justice field and prison system will once again come together to continue their dedication to social justice, as it relates to the judicial process, law enforcement/policing, prison reform and probation & parole. Representative Sherman will provide an account of the outcomes from the inaugural Hope Summit as well as to update the District on the social justice related bills that he is working on forth upcoming session set to begin the first Tuesday of January.

Representative Sherman states, “The first Hope Summit was focused on bringing awareness to these large issues. This second Summit, I will share about the success that came from February 2020, continue the awareness campaign, continue to gather support, and of course to continue to add to our plan of action. People need this. The time is now.”

Continued Legislative Engagement

Participating for the second time will be Bryan Collier, Director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), who along with Representative Sherman will be discussing continued legislative engagement. There will also be sessions on community & faith-based engagement, corporate engagement, education & training, health and mental health care, as well as workforce development.

The summit will carry on up with Dawn Freeman, CEO of The Securus Foundation and keynote speaker Stedman Graham hosting a constituent engagement Q&A session with an emphasis on restoring hope to returning citizens.

The first Hope Summit, held this past February, was a groundbreaking overview of the present state and future plan for prison and criminal justice reform. The takeaway from February’s summit also offered the added purpose of offering HOPE, restoration, resources, and opportunities to returning citizens, formerly incarcerated and the ongoing work that is being done on behalf of Representative Sherman and other key players.

To be held virtually, this second Hope Summit; Restoring Hope to Returning Citizens, will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville and Dallas. He sits on the House Appropriations Committee, House Corrections Committee and the House Administration Committee. Representative Sherman was also named to the newly formed Texas Commission on Judicial Selection.

