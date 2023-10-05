Facebook

What’s left of last night’s rain has exited the area, making way for cooler, drier air to move in behind the cold front.

This morning it’s still muggy as leftover moisture lingers, but drier air will filter in through the day with winds out of the north. We should only reach around 80° this afternoon – and not everyone will get out of the 70’s! Tonight we drop to to the mid 60’s, then tomorrow we will be in the low 80’s again as north winds continue.

Another push of cool air arrives in time for the weekend, bringing temps down to the low 70’s Saturday (perfect weather for Oddfest in Waxahachie!) and the mid 70’s Sunday with winds out of the northeast both days. Overnight lows Saturday and Sunday nights will dip into the 50’s – and some could even dip into the 40’s Sunday morning!

Monday the winds shift back to the south and we’ll warm back up into the low 80’s, and then the mid 80’s Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will be on the rise next week, and we’ll see clouds increasing Wednesday – along with rain chances returning late in the week.