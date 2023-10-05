Three Offenders from Top 10 Most Wanted Lists Arrested

Facebook

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Joshua Lockett was arrested September 29. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Clayton Starr and Daniel Buruato were both arrested September 27. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid to a tipster who assisted in Lockett’s capture.

Joshua Darnell Lockett, 24, affiliated with the Bloods gang, was taken into custody in Dallas, Texas, by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, along with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, McKinney Police Department and Dallas Police Department last week.

In October 2019, Lockett was convicted of deadly conduct and subsequently sentenced to two years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. He was discharged in 2021. In April 2023, Lockett was arrested by the Plano Police Department for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and bonded out.

Lockett had been wanted since July 5, 2023, when the McKinney Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance were issued out of Collin County for his arrest. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Clayton Allen Starr, 52, was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team to locate and arrest Starr. In 1990, Starr was convicted of aggravated assault of a peace officer, burglary of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and forgery. The following year he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 13-year-old girl. He subsequently received a ten-year sentence in a TDCJ facility.

Starr had been wanted since March 2023, after multiple warrants were issued in Tarrant County for his arrest for assault causing injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault of a pregnant person and failure to register as a sex offender. In April 2023, an additional warrant was issued in Tarrant County for Starr’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Daniel Adam Buruato, 34, was taken into custody in San Antonio, Texas, by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. The TDCJ-Office of Inspector General (OIG), Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and New Braunfels Police Department all assisted in the multi-agency investigation. In 2012, Buruato was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact following an incident with a 6-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to four years of confinement in a TDCJ facility.

Buruato had been wanted since February 2022, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in Bexar County for failure to register as a sex offender. For more information, view Buruato’s captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 34 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.