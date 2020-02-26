“Come from Away” Opens in Dallas

“Come from Away,” the national touring production of the Broadway hit musical, opens March 10 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The musical, presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America, runs through March 22. The award-winning musical is based on a true, heartwarming story about a small Newfoundland town that welcomed 7,000 passengers who were stranded there after 9/11.

Single tickets for COME FROM AWAY start at $25. Tickets are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org, or by phone at 800-982-2787. For orders of groups of ten (10) or more, call (214) 426-4768.

The touring production stars Marika Aubrey, Kevin Carolan, Harter Clingman, Nick Duckart, Chamblee Ferguson, Christine Toy Johnson, and Julie Johnson. James Earl Jones II, Julia Knitel, Andrew Samonsky, Sharone Sayegh, Danielle K. Thomas, Jenny Ashman, Jane Bunting, Amelia Cormack, Aaron Michael Ray, Kilty Reidy and Brandon Springman are also featured.

Tony-Award winner Christopher Ashley directs the musical, with a book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein. Musical staging is by Tony nominee Kelly Devine. Music supervision is by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath, and scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt. Toni Leslie James is costume designer, and lighting designer is Tony Award winner Howell Binkley. Gareth Owen is sound designer, with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

Come from Away Breaks Records

After the record-breaking and critically acclaimed world premiere engagement of “Come from Away” at La Jolla Playhouse in 2015, the musical opened on Broadway in 2017. The show continues to draw standing room only audiences to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning musical launched a second company in Canada with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg and is currently playing to standing-room-only audiences in Toronto at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

The smash hit musical won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley). Also five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical.” Other awards include three Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” and four Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical.

Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) is a nonprofit, presenting the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences since 1941. Performances are in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park. DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages.

