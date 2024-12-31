Come from Away Broadway Musical Returns to Dallas Jan. 14-19, 2025

Facebook

Come from Away, the Tony* Award winning Broadway musical, returns to the Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas Jan. 14-19, 2025. The national touring company production is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) as part of the 2024/2025 Broadway Series.

Individual tickets for Come from Away are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

COME FROM AWAY Plot Synopsis

The remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all. Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show “An affecting, stirring and unpretentious new musical. Christopher Ashley’s production lets the simple goodness of ordinary people outshine sensational evil.” Bob Verini of Variety raved, “Superb! Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein have forged a moving, thoroughly entertaining tribute to international amity and the indomitable human spirit.”

Returning cast members include Kathleen Cameron, Addison Garner, Andrew Hendrick, Kristin Litzenberg, Erich Schroeder and Andre Williams. The 24-25 touring production of COME FROM AWAY also features John Anker Bow and Ryaan Farhadi. Richard Chaz Gomez, Jordan Hayakawa, Tyler Olshansky-Bailon, Hannah-Kathryn Wall, and Nick Berke are also featured. K. Bernice, Jordan Diggory, Rayna L. Hickman, Sierra Naomi and Justin Phillips are also featured.

Creative Team

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners, Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The musical is directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley Musical staging is by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine. Music supervision is by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath, tour music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The COME FROM AWAY tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Sam Kronhaus and is supported by assistant stage manager Gloria Bontrager-Thomas. The company management team is led by company manager Mackenzie Douglas with assistant company manager Kate Friesen. The tour music director is Sarah Pool Wilhelm.

Tour musicians include Bronwen Chan, McKinley Foster, Gioia Gedicks, Spencer Inch, Logan Mitchell, Tonie Nguyen, Isaiah Smith and Brandon Wong.

Most recently and for the first time in modern American history, the national tour of COME FROM AWAY performed an exclusive live concert version of the show at three military installations, organized by the USO and No Guarantees Productions. COME FROM AWAY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the nonprofit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre. They offer year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs. Broadway Dallas enriches the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region. For more information, please visit broadwaydallas.org.