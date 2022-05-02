Come Celebrate Chivalry at Scarborough May 7 & 8!

Facebook

Celebrate Chivalry May 7 & 8 at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (May 2, 2022): Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is celebrating Chivalry May 7 and 8 and invites everyone to come revel in the chivalry and romance of the Renaissance this weekend!

The Festival is proud to introduce its newest event, the Chocolate Sensations Tasting Event! The Chocolate Sensations Event will take visitors 21+ on a journey of discovering luscious chocolates and how they pair with their favorite wine & beer while being entertained by the wonderful musicians of Scarborough. There will be tasting times at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm each day. It is the perfect complement to the Celebrating Chivalry weekend! NOTE: Tickets for the Chocolate Sensations Tasting Event are SOLD OUT for 2022.

Each day at 11:30 am, couples are invited to celebrate their own modern-day romances with a Renaissance flair by participating in the Vow Renewal Ceremony at the Festival’s Royal Marquee (a new location for 2022 in the Pecan Grove area of the Festival). They will renew their vows and commitments to each other in a lovely, romantic ceremony that is free with Festival admission. For many visitors this is an annual tradition that simply cannot be missed!

Visitors can also join the Knights of the Noble Cause for lessons in how to be chivalrous at 3:00 pm each day at the Festival’s Royal Marquee (in the Pecan Grove area of the Festival). You are sure to see proof that chivalry is indeed alive and well in today’s world!

Weekend’s limited engagement performers are Bettina Bawdeville, Cirque La Vie, The Nature of Mercy, and Vince Conaway

Weekend's limited engagement performers are Bettina Bawdeville, Cirque La Vie, The Nature of Mercy, and Vince Conaway. "Chivalry in today's world may be considered a lost art, but its alive and well at Scarborough" says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications of Scarborough Renaissance Festival. "During our Celebrating Chivalry weekend, we strive to bring some of the honor, courtesy, and courage that embody Chivalry back to our 21st Century visitors. It's just a little bit of the age-old magic and majesty that makes Scarborough such an amazing place!".

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style that runs Saturdays & Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 30, 2022. Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, a 75+ member performing company, and 20+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment. They can discover exquisite one-of-a-kind treasures at the hundreds of Scarborough shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, Food & Drink fit for a King, and so much more.

This weekend’s limited engagement performers are Bettina Bawdeville, Cirque La Vie, The Nature of Mercy, and Vince Conaway. Guest Artisans are Delicious Doom Chocolatier and Curious Oddities of Skin & Bone. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and artisans/shoppes can be found at www.SRFestival.com

The Daily Wine Tasting Events will feature “From Grape to Glass” and the Daily Beer Tasting Event theme will be “Barley, Hops & Yeast – Oh My!”. Each event is a one-hour educational tasting experience that includes a souvenir glass and a food pairing. They also have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend. Discount tickets can be purchased at www.SRFestival.com

Upcoming theme weekends will feature Legends of the Seas Weekend (5/14 & 15), Celtic Weekend (5/21 & 22), and the Last Huzzah (5/28, 29 & 30) to finish out the 2022 season.

® wants everyone to stay safe and healthy! The Festival will be following applicable local and CDC guidelines for the 2022 Festival season. An inherent Scarborough Renaissance Festivalwants everyone to stay safe and healthy! The Festival will be following applicable local and CDC guidelines for the 2022 Festival season. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. Get all the details for these guidelines & restrictions and possible COVID-19 risks at www.SRFestival.com

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2022 is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off of I-35E and an hour north of Waco.