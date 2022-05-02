Our Community Salutes local military recruits

Facebook

Our Community Supports (OCS) salutes DFW high school students enlisting in the service with events in Fort Worth and Richardson May 9-10. Local high school students pursuing careers in the U.S. Armed Forces include students from Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Duncanville HS. Members of OCS, a local military-focused nonprofit, are committed to recognizing their choices. They provide vital support to new enlistees and their families.

OCS DFW will honor future soldiers with two ceremonies: 6:30-8 p.m. May 9, at I.M. Terrell Academy in Fort Worth; and 6:30-8 p.m. May 10, at The Heights Church in Richardson. Scott Murray, chairman and CEO of Dallas-based Murray Media, is master of ceremonies for both events.

Unlike students headed into military academies, winning military scholarships, or those involved in programs such as ROTC, there are no local recognition ceremonies for new enlistees in the U.S. Armed Forces. OCS, which began in New Jersey nearly 15 years ago, held its first events in Dallas-Fort Worth last year. They honored over 200 enlistees and their families at the events.

OCS DFW Ceremonies

During local ceremonies, Richardson-based OCS DFW will thank new enlistees by presenting each a certificate and a challenge coin. Challenge coins, given to service members, often feature an emblem or insignia, indicating they are members of a unit or served on a specific tour of duty. A part of military culture for many years challenge coins are designed to boost morale, identify allegiance and extend appreciation to service members.

Community leaders, government officials, educators, businessmen, and veterans who believe in the organization’s mission participate in the ceremony. Featured guests include: Darcy Anderson, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army and vice chairman of Hillwood Management, A Perot Company; Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker; Patrick Law, payments executive, Fiserv; Alexxia (cq) Carter, Miss North Texas’ Outstanding Teen, 2022; and Berkner High School Color Guard, Richardson ISD.

“Everyone involved with OCS DFW considers it an honor to recognize Dallas-Fort Worth’s next generation of enlistees,” said retired Army Col. Richard Kaniss of Richardson, chairman of OCS DFW’s board of directors. “I encourage the public to join in the celebration of congratulations of these fine patriots.”

Registration Information

There’s no charge to for students to participate, but registration is required at ocsdfwtx.org.

Our Community Salutes (OCS) is a national, nonprofit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. Armed Services after graduation.

OCS was founded in 2009 by educator and former U.S. Army officer, Dr. Kenneth Hartman, to provide enlistees and their parents with guidance, information, resources and community support from like-minded enlistees and parents as their son or daughter transitions into military service.