Coach Neiman Ford & More from the 73rd Annual Meadows Classic

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Meadows classic
Former Duncanville HS Boys Basketball Coach Phil McNeely & Athletic Director Derrick Roberson with Tournament MVP SR Guard Mariah Clayton; photo by Paul Miranda

Contributed by Jo Ann Holt & Durhl Caussey

Coach Neiman Ford, the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Duncanville High School, is accustomed to seeing his teams win games and tournaments. He joined Duncanville High School Boys’ Basketball Program as the assistant head coach in 2018 and helped lead the team to back-to-back UIL State Championships. As the interim head coach, he led the team to a 29-1 winning season.

Coach Ford’s Impressive Career

An experienced and accomplished coach, Ford has successfully coached various sports (boys’ basketball, girls’ soccer, football, and track and field) and developed several All-American players and Team USA Gold Medalists.

Coach Ford coaching from the sidelines
Coach Ford photo by Don McBurnett

Goals for Coach Ford

“As a former assistant coach at the collegiate level, I know first-hand the importance of leading a program dedicated to developing and supporting the whole student-athlete,” said Coach Ford. “I’m all about having a winning program and ensuring that our student-athletes are equipped for the next phases of their life,” he said.

Coach Ford at Meadows classic final game
Coach Ford has a question. Photo by Don McBurnett
Conway player named MVP Offense
Meadows MVP Offense Alexis Cox (Conway) with AD photo by Paul Miranda
Tournament MVP with AD
Kaylinn Kemp, MVP Defense, with AD Derrick Roberson; photo by Paul Miranda
Meadows Classic all tournament team
All-Tournament team Jasmine Gipson with AD; photo by Paul Miranda

Duncanville Lions Club Volunteers

guarding the door
Lions Club Past President Dub Guthrie, Security Guard Amanda Durden, Lion/City Councilman Joe Veracruz; Holt photo
Lions Club workers
Lions Club VP Dr. Bill Dover and Cindy Dover; Holt photo

.

