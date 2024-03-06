March 5 Dallas & Ellis County Election Results

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

As expected, Donald Trump won the GOP primary nationally, and Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Texas.

A number of seats were also uncontested in Tuesday night’s primary election in both the Democratic and Republican races. The winners of Tuesday night’s primaries, both red and blue, will face challengers, if applicable, in the November election.

Ellis County

In Republican Ellis County, a number of seats were uncontested; Texas State Representative, District 10 Brian Harrison, had no challengers, nor did Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman, County Tax Assessor Collector Richard Rozier, or several judges and constables.

Ellis County Commissioner Pct. 3 Paul Perry, who passed away last month, was running uncontested for that seat. Ellis County Judge Todd Little is expected to name a person to that seat this week, prior to an election in which voters will choose who will take his place.

Also, in Ellis County, there will be one Republican primary runoff election for District Judge 443rd between Greg Wilhelm and Grace Pandithurai on May 28. Wilhelm came in with 40.39% of the vote, shy of the necessary 50% to win the election. Pandithurai, with 30.99% of the vote, and Ken Lundberg, with 28.07% of the vote, both ran a close second.

Incumbent Jake Ellzey kept his seat in US House District 6 with 38,086 votes, compared to his opponents James Buford, who received 12,765 votes, and Cliff Wiley, who received 11,830 votes.

In the Republican primary for Ellis County Attorney, incumbent Ann Montgomery lost her seat to Lindy Beatty in a close race. Beatty had 9,619 votes to Montgomery’s 8,789.

Incumbent County Commissioner Pct. 1 Randy Stinson managed to keep his seat with 2,334 votes, compared to Travis Smith, who came in with 1,735 votes.

Republican Precinct Chair 1032 Kathy Ponce lost her race with 229 votes to challenger Tabatha Davis’s 445 votes.

Dallas County Elections

Texas District Senate 23 Royce West will keep his seat for another term in an uncontested race.

Texas State Representative Yvonne Davis, District 111, also had no challengers and will stay in her seat for another term.

The legendary Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Pct. 3 won his seat in a landslide victory with 18,798 votes to his opponent’s 4,000 votes. Texas State Representative The District 109 win went to Alician Davis with 4,660 votes to opponent Victoria Walton’s 2,907 votes. That seat was open as current District 109 State Representative Carl O. Sherman did not seek re-election as he was running in the primary for the chance to take on Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the November election. Sherman lost to Colin Allred, who vacated his District 32 seat to challenge Cruz in the fall.

Democratic incumbent Tax Assessor-Collector John Ames easily won with 42,065 votes, compared to his opponent Elaine Campbell’s 19,588 votes.

Incumbent Sheriff Marion Brown received the most votes in her crowded race with four other challengers, including former Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez. Brown received 29,085 votes to Valdez’s 22,540, and neither received 50% of the vote.

Ballot Propositions

PROPOSITION 1

Texas should eliminate all property taxes without increasing Texans’ overall tax burden.

Yes — 9,732 (82.59%)

No — 2,052 (17.41%)

PROPOSITION 2

Texas should create a Border Protection Unit, and deploy additional state law enforcement and military forces, to seal the border, to use physical force to prevent illegal entry and trafficking, and to deport illegal aliens to Mexico or to their nations of origin.

Yes — 11,409 (94.6%)

No — 651 (5.4%)

PROPOSITION 3

The Texas Legislature should require the use of E-Verify by all employers in Texas to protect jobs for legal workers by preventing the hiring of illegal aliens.

Yes — 11,017 (92.53%)

No — 889 (7.47%)

PROPOSITION 4

The Texas Legislature should end all subsidies and public services, including in-state college tuition and enrollment in public schools, for illegal aliens.

Yes — 10,773 (90.48%)

No — 1,134 (9.52%)

PROPOSITION 5

Texas urges the United States Congress not to grant any form of amnesty or a pathway to legalization for illegal aliens.

Yes — 10,419 (87.91%)

No — 1,433 (12.09%)

PROPOSITION 6

The Texas Legislature should prohibit the deployment of the Texas National Guard to a foreign conflict unless Congress first formally declares war.

Yes — 9,741 (84.34%)

No — 1,808 (15.66%)

PROPOSITION 7

The Texas Legislature should establish authority within the Texas State Comptroller’s office to administer access to gold and silver through the Texas Bullion Depository for use as legal tender.

Yes — 8,351 (77.68%)

No — 2,400 (22.32%)

PROPOSITION 8

The State of Texas should ensure that Texans are free to give or to withhold consent for any vaccine without coercion.

Yes — 11,063 (93.32%)

No — 792 (6.68%)

PROPOSITION 9

The Republican Party of Texas should restrict voting in the Republican primary to only registered Republicans.

Yes — 8,326 (72.21%)

No — 3,205 (27.79%)

PROPOSITION 10

The Texas Constitution should be amended to restore authority to the Texas Attorney General to prosecute election crimes.

Yes — 10,619 (91.95%)

No — 930 (8.05%)

PROPOSITION 11

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes — 8,260 (69.31%)

No — 3,657 (30.69%)

PROPOSITION 12

The Texas Constitution should be amended to require proof of citizenship before any individual can be registered to vote.

Yes — 11,775 (97.27%)

No — 330 (2.73%)

PROPOSITION 13

Texas should ban the sale of Texas land to citizens, governments, and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.

Yes — 11,697 (97.15%)

No — 343 (2.85%)