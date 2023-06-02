Facebook

WILMER, TEXAS – The City of Wilmer will host its 3rd Annual Sparks Firework Show on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 6:00pm – 9:45 pm located at 4801 South I-45.

“We are excited to have our residents and visitors join us for our 3rd Annual Sparks 4th of July celebration! Last year’s event was a tremendous success, and this year we are even more poised with excitement. I am looking forward to a day filled with laughter, good food, music, and celebrations with our citizens, neighbors, friends and family. Thank you to all that have worked with us to make this Independence celebration possible,” said Sheila Petta, Mayor.

The City’s official Independence Day Fireworks presented by Illumination – will begin at 9:30 pm. Tune into KBEC 1390AM/99.1FM for a live broadcast of the 16-minute fireworks soundtrack to get the full experience from your favorite viewing location.

Come mingle with other members of the community and enjoy the variety of food trucks, a foam cannon, face painter, a giant human hamster ball racetrack, bubble machine, and photo backdrops while celebrating our nation’s birthday.

Pastor Ellyn Favors, Praise Fellowship Church, stated, “We are excited and certainly looking forward for the continuing partnership with the City of Wilmer for the most Spectacular Fireworks display in the DFW Metroplex!”

Also, we are pleased to announce that this year, we have added our 1st annual Sparks Soccer game at Adams Park (101 Adams Street) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 to kick-off our 4th of July festivities. All are welcome to participate in this free game which starts at 9:30am. Please visit the city’s website to sign-up!

For more information about City event or being a vendor, please visit www.cityofwilmer.net or contact Sarah at (214) 412-7978 or by email at swainscott@cityofwilmer.net.

The City of Wilmer invites you to register for Nixle alerts by texting “75172” to number 888777. The City of Wilmer invites you to “like” the City on Facebook.com/cityofwilmer and follow us at twitter.com/welcometowilme1 and Instagram.com/cityofwilmer.