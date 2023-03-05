CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN ADVERTISEMENT FOR QUALIFICATIONS
The City of Midlothian is requesting interested firms to submit Qualifications in response to this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to perform a Business Plan for the Mid-Way Airport. This request is for the purpose of providing an AIRPORT BUSINESS PLAN. The City of Midlothian and Mid-Way Airport is searching for a plan that looks to the future by incorporating demographic and trend analysis.
Deadline for questions will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM and responses to questions will be released by Friday, March 17, 2023. All questions and answers will be posted on the City website. Note: Any changes of this RFP will be by ADDENDA and will be posted to the City website. Please contact Nery Pena at nery.pena@midlothian.tx.us with questions.
Sealed Qualifications will be received at the City of Midlothian Office of the Purchasing Division, 104 W. Avenue E, Midlothian, Texas, 76065 until Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM, and publicly opened and read at that time.
Further information and specifications may be obtained from the City website at www.midlothian.tx.us .
The city reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities.
Nery Pena Purchasing Agent