City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings M22-27

City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas, 75146 to consider the following:

M22-27 To conduct a public hearing to consider a request to the driveway spacing requirement. The property is addressed as approximately 600 East Wintergreen Road. It is further described as Thomas A. Phillips Addition,1123 P, Abstract 360 Block, Lot 1. The property is located on the south side of East Wintergreen Road East of North Jefferson Street, City of Lancaster, Texas, Dallas County, Texas.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218-1315 with any other questions.

ACCESSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Municipal Building is wheelchair accessible. If you plan to attend the meeting and have a physical impairment which requires special arrangements, please contact the City Secretary’s office 72 hours prior to the meeting at (972) 218-1311.