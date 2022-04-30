“Mean Girls” at Music Hall May 3-15

Facebook

Mean Girls opens at the Music Hall at Fair Park May 3 and runs through May-15. The touring production is presented by Broadway Dallas (formerly DSM) and BAA as part of the Germania Broadway Series. The first national tour of the new musical comedy, which opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews, is based on the Paramount Pictures hit film.

Single tickets for Mean Girls start at $30, and are available at BroadwayDallas.org, or by phone at 800-982-2787. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768.

The musical features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film. Music for “Mean Girl” is by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls Plot Synopsis

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of “Mean Girls,” produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.