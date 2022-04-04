City of Hutchins Public Hearing Notice For Replat Request

Facebook

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Hutchins Community Center located in 500 W. Hickman Street, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Monday April 18, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:

Consider a request by applicant Bill Sanchez (representing property owner Cindy D.

Lugo) to replat the 35.894 Acre tract of land in the city of Hutchins, Texas. Property is

legally described as being Lot 1, Block 1, Richard Adams Addition and a portion of that

certain tract of land conveyed to KLMN Ranch, LLC, in a special warranty deed recorded

in Instrument No. 2021200241999 of the Official Public Records of Dallas County,

Texas, and a 1.477 acre tract of land in the George Marshall Survey No. 5, Abstract No.

984, Dallas County, Texas. The replat proposes to subdivide this property into 3

separate platted lots with Lot 1A being approximately 26.13 acres, Lot 2 being

approximately 9.76 acres and Lot 3 being approximately 1.477 acres. The replat is titled

“42 Addition, Block 1 Lots 1A, 2 and 3”. Said property is zoned Single Family Residential

10 (SF-10) and is located along the north side of Cleveland Road, east of IH 45 in the

City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas (1349 E. Cleveland Road).

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Tim Rawlings, Building Official at 972- 225-6121, Ext. 111.

Tim Rawlings

City of Hutchins