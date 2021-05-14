City of Grand Prairie Increases Ambulance Subscription Program

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Ambulance Subscription Program Increases To $100 June 1

The city of Grand Prairie announced today that to be in compliance with the Office of Inspector General’s Anti-kickback Statute, and to ensure the program’s sustainability, they are increasing its Ambulance Subscription Program annual fee from the current $75.00 annually per household to $100.00 annually per household, effective June 1, 2021.

Since August of 2000, the City has proudly responded to citizens and visitors with emergency medical services provided by the Grand Prairie Fire Department (GPFD). The subscription membership program is offered as an option to Grand Prairie residents. Medical emergencies are expensive and this program exists to help ease the burden of non-covered and cost-sharing expenses related to the ambulance ground transport process.

For questions regarding the ambulance subscription program’s increased annual fee, please contact the GPFD EMS billing office at 972-237-8395 or by e-mail.

About the Grand Prairie Ambulance Subscription Program

To help residents fully prepare for medical emergencies, the city of Grand Prairie provides an optional ambulance subscription program. This program is available to all residents of Grand Prairie apart from Medicaid recipients.

Participants, by submitting an annual $100 fee, will have no out-of-pocket expenses for the city of Grand Prairie’s EMS emergency ground ambulance use; they will receive unlimited emergency (only) transports and coverage for all household members.

The membership covers the portion of expenses not reimbursed by the member’s medical coverage for services rendered by Grand Prairie Emergency Medical Services.

The annual fee covers the applicant, applicant’s spouse, unmarried dependent children under 26 years of age living at home and any other dependent of the applicant or spouse who lives at the applicant’s address.

You can learn more about the city’s ambulance subscription program on the city’s website.

Comments

comments