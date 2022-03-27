City of Glenn Heights Zoning Notices

54 shares Facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will hold Public Hearings on Monday, April 11, 2022 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall City Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possible take action on the following:

Zoning Case 21-009-RZ: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a zoning change request by Farrukh Azim on behalf of Sudha Suravaram. the 120.17-acre parcel is more particularly described as Tract 5R, 6R, and adjacent Tract of Block A in the Everett L Trees subdivision and located near the southeast corner of East Bear Creek Road and S. Westmoreland Road, Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas. The applicant proposes to change the zoning of this parcel from Retail (R), Multifamily (MF), and a Planned Development for Single-family residential (PD-6/SF-2) to Planned Development-27, for Single-family, Multifamily, and Commercial (“PD, SF-3, SF-PH, MF, & C”) designating the following districts:

• District 1, the Townhome District, would be comprised of up to 21.70 acres with a Multifamily base zoning for the development of one- and two-story single-family attached and multifamily townhome units;

• District 2, the Single-Family District, would be comprised of up to 66.03 acres with a Single Family-3 and Single Family-PH base zoning for the development of one- and two-story single-family detached units;

• District 3, the Multifamily District, would be comprised of up to 14.03 acres with a Multifamily base zoning for the development of up to four-story modern style apartment buildings; and,

• District 4, the Retail District, would be comprised of up to 8.01 acres with a Retail base zoning for the development of one- and two-story, retail and neighborhood service pad sites.

The applicant also proposes to include amenities such as a connected network of pedestrian sidewalks and trails and each residential district shall have amenities to be enjoyed by the residents of the community. (This section needs revision following the meeting with applicants)

Zoning Case 21-002-RZ: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a

change of zoning request by Kimley-Horn for the property located at 901 W. Bear Creek Road, Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas. The 96.8-acre parcel is situated in the Elias R. Park Survey, abstract 1131 and the applicant proposes to change the zoning from Single Family-1 (SF-1) to Single Family-3 (SF-3) for the development of a single-family neighborhood.

Zoning Case 22-002-SUP: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a Specific Use Permit and Site Plan for Auto Zone by Arly Samuelson and Westwood Professional Services. The 2.656- acre property is zoned R and is situated in the Hollywood Addition Lot 29B, Block E. The property address is 121 O E. Bear Creek Road, located at the northwest corner of Ovilla Road and Santa Rosa, Glenn Heights, Ellis County, Texas. The proposed use is auto parts store.

All interested parties are encouraged to join the Public Hearing to express comments regarding these requests. If you cannot join, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

2118 S Uhl Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

If you have questions concerning this Notice of Public Hearings, please contact the City of Glenn Heights at (972) 223-1690, extension 452, Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.