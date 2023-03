City of Duncanville Zoning File 2023-03

Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2023-03

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of David J. Jones, Applicant, for a Zoning Change from DD, Downtown District to LOR, Local Office Retail District, on Richard F Hale ABST 566 PG 080 TR 18, more commonly known as 609 and 611 South Main Street, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Juanita Willman, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Juanita Willman

City Secretary

Nathan Warren,

Senior Planner