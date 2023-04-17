City of Duncanville Invites Best Southwest Artists to Participate in the Juneteenth Art Competition

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville and the newly-formed Duncanville Arts Commission are announcing a call for artists to submit art for the Best Southwest Juneteenth Art Competition. Artists selected by the Arts Commission will be showcased at this year’s Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration, taking place on Saturday, June 17, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The theme for 2023 is the “Joy of Juneteenth.”

The Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration will be fun for the whole family, with live performances by some of the area’s best musicians, an Author’s Expo organized by Dr. Jean Pemberton Jones, a Wellness Expo, vendor booths, and a kids’ zone.

The Best Southwest Juneteenth Art Competition welcomes artists of all levels and backgrounds to participate in a friendly competition highlighting their creativity and artistic expression. The competition is free to enter. Artists can register and submit their entries at https://BSWJuneteenthartist.eventbrite.com.

Whether you’re an emerging artist looking for an opportunity to showcase your work or an established artist seeking to connect with a broader audience, the Best Southwest Juneteenth Art Competition is an excellent platform to showcase your talents. The event will feature a live exhibition of the selected works, where attendees can view the pieces on display.

To register for the Best Southwest Juneteenth Art Competition, visit https://BSWJuneteenthartist.eventbrite.com.

For more information about the Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration, please visit http://www.bestsouthwestjuneteenth.com.