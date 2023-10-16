City of DeSoto presented with a “Gold Scenic City Award”

Facebook

The City of DeSoto was presented with a “Gold Scenic City Award” by the Scenic Texas Organization at the Texas Municipal League’s (TML) recent Annual Conference at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The City was represented at the recognition ceremony by Mayor Pro Tem Letitia Hughes, Councilmember Nicole Raphiel, Councilmember Andre Byrd, Councilmember Crystal Chism, and City Manager Brandon Wright.

“Scenic City Certification shines a light on DeSoto’s strong commitment to high-quality municipal standards, scenic conservation, and public spaces,” said Brenda Dees, executive director of Scenic Texas. “This Gold Scenic City recognition is intended to support cities that have a long-range vision, and high-quality municipal standards, and we hope it incentivizes other Texas cities to follow DeSoto’s example.”

DeSoto was first named a Scenic Texas City at the 2022 TML Conference in San Antonio and at that time DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor observed, “DeSoto is a beautiful community filled with tall and mature trees, winding trails, quality roadways and sidewalks, small and large running creeks, and even started a new public art program with the City’s first public art mural on the exterior wall of City Hall. As a Scenic Texas City, DeSoto is a community that takes pride in its visual infrastructure policies and practices to build a City that has So Much to Love.”

The Scenic City Certification Program provides a proven, highly-regarded tool to Texas cities for assessment, evaluation, and recognition of infrastructure standards. Through the Scenic City Certification Program, Scenic Texas provides educational resources to Texas cities that are establishing or revising ordinances that impact their streetscapes. Additionally, Scenic Texas supports urban forestry projects, tree planting and preservation initiatives, the creation of scenic roads and districts, the establishment and funding of parks and green space, the forestation of highways, and the preservation of historic areas.

Scenic Texas is the only statewide 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the visual environment of Texas, particularly as seen by the traveling public. Scenic Texas is an affiliate of Scenic America.

To learn more about Scenic Texas, visit their website at https://www.scenictexas.org/about-us.