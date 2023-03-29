Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1495-23

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducting a Public Hearing to consider a Specific Use Permit (SUP) Case No. Z-1495-23 to allow for a Crematorium use on a property currently zoned Light Industrial. The property is a portion of tract 3, Block 7 of Eagle Park West Addition generally located on the west side of Kestrel Avenue and north side of Seahawk Drive. The property consists of 2.828 acres of land and is addressed as 1801 Kestrel Avenue. The applicant is New Greater Generation Family Funeral Group, LLC and the owner is Lewis Land 80, LLC. The public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. If the zoning change request is recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the public hearing before the City Council will be conducted on Tuesday May 2, 2023.

Asunto Z-149 5-23

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar un Permiso de Uso Específico (SUP) Case No. Z-149 5-23 para permitir el uso de un crematorio en una propiedad actualmente zonificada como Industrial Ligera. La propiedad es una parte del tramo 3, Bloque 7 de Eagle Park West Addition generalmente ubicado en el lado oeste de Kestrel Avenue y el lado norte de Seahawk Drive. La propiedad consta de 2. 828 acres de tierra y se dirige como 1801 Kestrel Avenue. El solicitante es New Greater Generation Family Funeral Group, LLC y el propietario es Lewis Land 80, LLC. La audiencia pública ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 11 de abril de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m. Si la solicitud de cambio de zonificación es recomendada para su aprobación por la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación, la audiencia pública ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 2 de mayo de 2023.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available.

Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which City Council will hear this case.