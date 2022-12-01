Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1485-22

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will continue conducting a Public Hearing to consider a request to rezone a 9.547acre tract of land legally described as being parts of Tracts 28 & 42 in the Jeptha May Survey, Abstract 860 (804 Kirnwood Drive) from Office-1 (O-1) to Planned Development with a base zoning of MF. The applicant is requesting 3 deviations from the City’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance. [i.e. Section 24.4E, 19% covered parking instead of 50%, Section 24.5A, use of compactor at entry with concierge pickup instead of having refuse facilities within 200 feet of every MF dwelling unit and Section 24.6I zero roof slop instead of 4:12 pitch]. The applicant is JHF Engineering, PLLC and the property owner is Baron Funding LLC. The continued public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducted on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the zoning change request is recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the public hearing before the City Council will be conducted on Tuesday January 3, 2023.

Asunto Z-1485-22

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto continuará llevando a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar una solicitud para rezonificar un terreno de 9.547 acres legalmente descrito como parte de los Tractos 28 y 42 en la Encuesta Jeptha May, Resumen 860 (804 Kirnwood Drive) de la Oficina-1 (O-1) al Desarrollo Planificado con una zonificación base de MF. El solicitante está solicitando 3 desviaciones de la Ordenanza de Zonificación Integral de la Ciudad. [es decir, Sección 24.4E, 19% de estacionamiento cubierto en lugar de 50%, Sección 24.5A, uso de compactador en la entrada con recogida de conserjería en lugar de tener instalaciones de basura a menos de 200 pies de cada unidad de vivienda MF y Sección 24.6I cero pendientes del techo en lugar de 4:12 pitch]. El solicitante es JHF Ingeniería, PLLC y el dueño de la propiedad es Baron Financiación LLC. La audiencia pública continua ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se llevará a cabo el martes 29 de noviembre de 2022 a las 7:00 p.m. Si la solicitud de cambio de zonificación es recomendada para su aprobación por la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación, la audiencia pública ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 3 de enero de 2022

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.

The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which City Council will hear this case.