CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1487-22

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a Zoning Case Z-1487-22 to amend Planned Development-139 (PD-139) zoning to allow for additional one (1) story Training Center building on the site. The property in question is located at 1606 Osprey Drive; consisting of one (1) tract with 1.544 acres. The applicant is Thompson Realty Capital and the owner is Strategic Locations Limited. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622. If the ordinance is approved by the Planning Commission, or the applicant appeals a denial of the request, then the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting. Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

Asunto Z-1487-22

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar un Caso de Zonificación Z-1487-22 para enmendar la zonificación del Desarrollo Planificado-139 (PD-139) para permitir el edificio adicional del Centro de Capacitación de un (1) piso en el sitio. La propiedad en cuestión se encuentra en 1606 Águila pescadora Drive; que consiste en un (1) tramo con 1.544 acres. El solicitante es Thompson Bienes raíces Capital y el propietario es Ubicaciones estratégicas limitadas. La audiencia ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se ha fijado para el martes 13 de diciembre de 2022 a las 7:00 p.m.

Para obtener información sobre la reunión, visite el sitio web de la Ciudad (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) para ver la agenda. Si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este caso, comuníquese con el Departamento de Planificación y Zonificación al (972) 230-9622. Si la ordenanza es aprobada por la Comisión de Planificación, o el solicitante apela una denegación de la solicitud, entonces la audiencia ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 17 de enero de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which City Council will hear this case.