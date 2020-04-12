City of DeSoto, Depository Bank Services

CITY OF DESOTO, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR APPLICATIONS

PRIMARY DEPOSITORY BANK SERVICES

The City of DeSoto, Texas is soliciting sealed applications from eligible and qualified financial institutions with a physical location within the City’s municipal boundaries to provide Primary Depository Bank Services. Sealed applications will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the City of DeSoto Purchasing Department, Attention: Darian Gavin, Purchasing Manager, 211 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, Texas 75115 with applications to be opened at 2:30 P.M.

The RFA may be downloaded from the City’s website at https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/1524/Bid-Solicitation. Questions regarding the RFA should be directed in writing via email to Darian Gavin, Purchasing Manager, at DGavin@desototexas.gov. The award of the Depository Bank Services contract is scheduled for consideration by the City Council of DeSoto, at its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the City of DeSoto City Hall, City Council Chambers, 211 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, Texas 75115.

Sunday, April 5, 2020, Sunday, April 12, 2020

