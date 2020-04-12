Texas Extends Disaster Declaration to May 13

Governor Abbott Extends Disaster Declaration In Texas to May 13, 2020

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. Originally issued on March 13th, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Tomorrow at a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott will announce a new small business initiative in Texas at 11:30AM at the State Capitol. He will be joined by Janie Barrera, President and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, President and COO of Goldman Sachs via Zoom Video Communications.

DISASTER_renewing_covid19_disaster_proc_04-12-2020

