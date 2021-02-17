Grand Prairie ‘All Utilities Are Stretched Past Capacity’

Share via: 0 Shares 0





It could easily be said all Texans are over this winter storm, and are also “past capacity.” None of us could have imagined a historic winter storm that’s left millions without power, some without water, and more questions than answers while in the midst of a pandemic that has us all physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted.

So, it’s not helpful that residents without power can’t get an estimated time of restoration from Oncor. Adding insult to injury are the rumors on social media that Grand Prairie is “shutting off water.” The City of Grand Prairie has clarified there are no plans to shut off water, however, they ask residents to conserve ALL resources including water.

Water Conservation: All utilities are stretched past capacity during this weather emergency, including the use of water. The city of Grand Prairie‘s water provider is asking all residents and businesses to conserve water as much as possible for the next few days. Residents can conserve water by:

Not using a dishwasher or clothes washer Make sure your sprinkler system is turned off Take shorter, less frequent showers instead of baths

Gas Usage is also at unprecedented usage levels, this has caused low pressure and even complete loss of pressure in some areas. This is a statewide issue not exclusive to Grand Prairie.

Atmos Energy appreciates your conservation efforts during this historic winter storm, which will continue with record low temperatures and additional snowfall overnight. Atmos Energy urges all residents and businesses to continue to conserve energy to help maintain service for our most critical human needs customers.

Therefore, Atmos has asked that people conserve natural gas usage to limit the stress on the system. Anyone experiencing natural gas issues should call the Atmos Call Center: 1-888-286-6700.

Report Price Gouging

Other challenges Grand Prairie residents are facing include price gouging by hotels. People in Texas are reporting about possible price gouging happening in the area, specifically with the cost of hotel rooms. Price gouging is illegal, and the Office of the Attorney General has authority to prosecute any business that engages in price gouging after a disaster has been declared by the governor or president. Report a suspected price gouging incident online, http://ow.ly/48AX50DCcb1 or call the consumer protection hotline at 1-800-621-0508.

For those in Grand Prairie without power the following warming stations are available:

Grand Prairie residents without power are invited to the Ruthe Jackson Center, 3113 S. Carrier Parkway, to warm up. The facility will open at 7 p.m. and remain open 24/7 until weather improves. Masks and social distancing inside the facility will be required. If the facility reaches capacity, visits will be limited to two hours.

Transportation will not be provided, please drive with caution

Since we are limited in space, pets will not be allowed in the facility

No sleeping bags or cots

Coffee will be provided, residents may bring their own snack

