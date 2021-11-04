Christmas In Grapevine Has Events For Everyone

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Christmas Spirit is Everywhere in Grapevine, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (November 4, 2021) – Unwrap a classic Christmas in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas®! Be amazed by a massive live Christmas tree on Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station, walk among millions of twinkling lights and enormous decorations, and enjoy seasonal events to create lifelong memories.

The Gaylord Texan Resort invites you to journey into Buddy the Elf’s world to save Christmas while Great Wolf Lodge’s Snowland has a 100 percent chance of snow with daily indoor snow showers and a holiday fun in their winter wonderland. Cozy up to hot mulled wines in Grapevine’s renowned winery tasting rooms. Grapevine’s chef-owned bistros and cafes will delight you with world-class tastes of Christmas dining and uniquely crafted holiday drinks. Watch classic Christmas movies on the big screen and see magical Christmas performances at the Palace Theatre. This Christmas, treat yourself to a classic Christmas in Grapevine.

See What Christmas is All About at Gaylord Texan Resort’s Lone Star Christmas:

Gaylord Texan Resort’s Lone Star Christmas brings the joy of Christmas to life! Marvel at dazzling light shows, towering Christmas trees, magical miniature train sets and thousands of shimmering ornaments. An all new this year is Mission: Save Christmas Featuring Elf™ , a Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. Join Buddy the Elf and save Christmas. Team up with Mr. Narwhal and friends in the candy cane forest, stay ahead of the toy quota in the North Pole, prepare for Santa’s arrival at the iconic department store, take part in an epic virtual snowball fight in Central Park and so much more.

Also new this year is Merry & Light, a whimsical, walk-through an outdoor Christmas lights attraction featuring more than 400,000 lights, a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree with an animated light show, a North Pole display with real falling snow and more. Inside find a snow-tubing hill, indoor ice-skating rink, snow to build life-size snowmen and many more family friendly activities. ChristmasAtGaylordTexan.com, November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022.

It’s Snowing Inside at Great Wolf Lodge’s Snowland

Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland at Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge. Enjoy daily indoor snow showers, Snowland Bingo, seasonally-themed crafts, holiday stories and songs as well as “Twas the Night Before Snowland” Yoga Tails and the evening Frost Fest Family Dance Party. Transport to a private oasis in a candy cane chalet within the Snowland Cabanas in the water park. Each Cabana features elaborate holiday-themed décor, inviting guests to cozy up on a lounge chair next to a glowing Christmas tree for a respite from the chilly winter weather inside the 84-degree water park. Each Cabana also includes a wreath-shaped tube to use on the Crooked Creek lazy river. For information and reservations, visit GreatWolf.com, November 19, 2021- January 3, 2022.

Christmas in Historic Downtown Grapevine

Be Enchanted by the Beauty of Christmas on Main: Unwrap a classic Christmas on Main Street this season and enjoy the beautiful backdrop of the Victorian-style buildings dressed up with ribbons, bows and wreaths, all set aglow with twinkling lights. Enjoy larger-than-life decorations galore up and down Historic Main Street. After a merry walk down Main Street, enjoy mulled wine at winery tasting rooms along the Urban Wine Trail and the flavors and aromas of Christmas at Grapevine’s more than 200 restaurants, bistros and cafes.

Peace Plaza Christmas: Be dazzled by a massive Christmas tree with its hundreds of lights on Grapevine Main Station’s Peace Plaza. It’s sure to make the holidays more merry on Main Street.

Christmas Photo ops In Grapevine

A Picture-Perfect Christmas: Enjoy a plethora of photo ops along Historic Main Street. Surround yourself with peppermints in Candy Cane Lane, strike a pose in Toy Land at the Gazebo or keep it classic with vintage sleighs and life-size Christmas cards. Larger-than-life gnomes, Santas, and a 40-foot community animated Singing Christmas Tree will be sure to bring giggles of delight. Step into a classic Christmas past with the Hometown Christmas exhibit inside Tower Gallery (636 Main St.). Captain Christmas and his fellow reindeer stand ready to pose with you. Stroll through vintage vignettes and more find picture perfect moments in this Christmas exhibit of small-town America.

Kick Off Christmas at the Carol of Lights: Kick off the Christmas Capital of Texas as we illuminate Historic Downtown Grapevine when Mayor William D. Tate “flips the switch” at the 33rd Annual Carol of Lights show and street lighting on Monday, November 22. Celebrate the season with live performances, a spectacle of lights and breathtaking fireworks at City Hall beginning at 7 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy family-friendly fun like seeing Santa and live reindeer, creating seasonal crafts and enjoying tasty bites, beginning at 4 p.m. Visit GoGrapevine.com/CarolofLights. Free event. 200 S. Main St.

Find a World of Delights at the Parade of Lights: See more than 100 lighted floats and marching bands along Historic Main Street during the Parade of Lights on Thursday, December 2 from 7 – 9 p.m. Look for Santa Claus on the last float! The parade will travel from Hanover Drive, north down Historic Main Street to Northwest Highway. Claim your spot early on Main Street! Free event.

Shop Local at the Christmas Market: Shop locally and regionally sourced produce, baked goods, local cheese, nuts, gift baskets and more at this open-air European style market at the Town Square Gazebo. November 27 and 28; and December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Open from 2 – 9 p.m. Visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas for more information. 325 S. Main St.

Explore Grapevine’s Past in the North Pole Express Christmas Village: Families will enjoy the most wonder-filled time of the year in the North Pole Express Christmas Village. Walk through a winter wonderland in the Snowy Christmas Forest and take a selfie in the snow in Texas! Shop for North Pole Express merchandise, toy trains and more in the General Store. Holiday treats and cups of hot chocolate, coffee or apple cider will keep your spirits bright for more family-friendly fun.

The Grapevine Christmas Passport

Elf Adventure invites you to learn holiday-themed heritage skills. Enjoy making fun keepsakes with classic Christmas cookie cutter crafting and other craft activities. Enjoy a ride in the Lil’ Elves Tricycle Corral, hear Story Time with Santa and get a classic Christmas photo with Santa.

• Grapevine Christmas Passport – Elf Adventure: In the Grapevine Christmas Village, all good little girls and boys can join Herman the Elf on a journey around the village with the Grapevine Christmas Passport – Elf Adventure, presenting sponsor LeafFilter Gutter Protection. Capture the magic of Christmas and take home hand-made projects. Craft a Christmas bookmark inside the Historic Cotton Belt Depot. Create a piece of metal tinsel for your tree at the Tin Shop at the Bragg House. Decorate a wooden train ornament at the Cotton Belt Section Foreman House and stamp a brass luggage or gift tag at Millican’s Blacksmith Shop, sponsored by ULINE. Passports are $8 ($10 value), credit card only. Admission to the Grapevine Christmas Village is Free. GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas. November 26 – December 23. 707 S. Main St.

• Cookie Cutter Crafting: Get ready for holiday baking with Christmas cookie cutter crafting at the Tin Shop at the Bragg House on Thursdays at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. $60 for four people.

Santa Is In Town

• Meet Main Street Santa: Take a memorable photo with Santa in the North Pole General Store, located in the Christmas Village – Founders Building, sponsored by Amazon. Photos are available during Grapevine Christmas Village operating hours, November 26 – December 24. Passengers who ride the North Pole Express receive a voucher for a free family photo with Santa. 701 S. Main St. Reservations accepted at MainStreetSanta.com.

• Story Time with Santa: Enjoy Story Time with Santa, sponsored by Amazon, December 2, 3, 9, and 16 at Noon and 1 p.m. and hear some of Santa’s favorite stories and songs. After story time, take a picture with Santa! Cost: $65. For more information and to make reservations, visit MainStreetSanta.com. 701 S. Main St.

• Grapevine Main Station Tower Tours: Enjoy the view of a classic Christmas on Main Street from 12 stories high on a Grapevine Observation Tower Tour. See the sights of Historic Downtown Grapevine and a 360-view of lights across the DFW metroplex. Tours will be offered on select evenings.

• North Pole Express, co-presenting sponsors Great Wolf Lodge and Trinity Metro TEXRail: Experience the magic of Christmas on board the beautifully decorated Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express, co-presenting sponsors Great Wolf Lodge and Trinity Metro TEXRail. Put on your best Christmas pajamas and join Mrs. Claus on a holiday adventure as she takes her guests to pick up Santa and bring him to the Christmas Capital of Texas. Stroll through the snowy North Pole Forest before making your way to take a complimentary keepsake photo with Santa. November 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30; and December 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Tickets: $35 for Touring Class, $40 for First Class. GVRR.com 707 S. Main St.

• After Christmas Trains: Not ready to end the holiday cheer? Enjoy a festive ride on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad to the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Boarding begins at 12:20 p.m. Trains depart Grapevine at 12:50 p.m.and return to Grapevine between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. December 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Tickets: $26 First Class, $22 Touring Class and $18 Economy Class. GVRR.com 707 S. Main St.