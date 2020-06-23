Police Blotter: May 25 to June 1, 2020

Cedar Hill

Kina Trinette Williams was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct (fighting) at 6316 Lake Bluff Drive on May 25

Niktanza Nikole Ramos was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct (fighting) at 575 Melody Lane, Lakewood Village on May 25

Mikael Brown was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 903 Bray Street on May 27

DeSoto

Kevin Andre Johnson was arrested on charges of fail to identify fugitive intent give false info; evading arrest detention; assault-family violence (offensive contact); warrant arrest – outside agency on 720 Perry Street, Waxahachie on May 20

Camran Damon Majors was arrested on charges of theft property>=$750<$2,500 (all other theft) evading arrest detention at 1440 Marlen Place on May 21

Desiree Lynn Gillespie was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact); public intoxication at 172 Kelley Road, Bastrop on May 24

Derion Kelly was arrested on charges of assault (offensive contact) at 837 Twin Creek Drive on May 24

Guido Anthony Ramirez-Cantu was arrested on charges of burglary of building at 721 Chalk Hill Lane on May 25

Marcus Anthony Hinojosa was arrested on charges of interfering with public duties at 120 Wesley Drive on May 25

Phala Delores Johnson was arrested on charges of fail to identify fugitive intent give false information on 7139 Bruton Road, Dallas on May 25

Shanikqua Phillips Reynold was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 812 Priscilla Lane on May 25

Lanae Dayazia was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury; Desoto city ordinance disorderly conduct at 630 Stevens Village Drive, Dallas on May 26

Winesha M Thomas was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon; deadly conduct at 5140 Basinview Drive, New Orleans on May 27

Cordess Demond Frazier was arrested on charges of criminal trespass; theft property at 2720 Pecan Creek, Mesquite on May 29

Laura Laureano was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 5805 Old Ox Road, Dallas on May 31

Xavier Lamar Alston was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 303 Rickey Canyon on May 31

Mack Torian was arrested on charges of interfere with emergency request for assistance at 420 Brookview Drive on May 31

Vernon Demont Coleman was arrested on charges of assault by threats; DeSoto attempted possession of marijuana at 1349 Rosewood, Lancaster on May 31

Duncanville

Jakira Arnold was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family at 5415 Sabine Lane, Grand Prairie on May 25

Shamonda McNeal was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 341 Heather Lane Circle, Terrell on May 25

Deandre Griggs-Bennett was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede at 825 E Pleasant Run Road on May 29

Edna Davis was arrested on charges of theft property<$2,500 two or more previous convictions on May 31

Glenn Heights

Ricardo Tobias was arrested on charges of burglary of building; warrant arrest Dallas County at 1600 Hampton Road on May 31

Lancaster

Vanessa Gaines was arrested on charges of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 500 N Interstate 35E Service Road on May 27

Cameron Rashad Jackson was arrested on charges of assault at 1750 N Interstate 35e Service Road on May 28

Mansfield

Chuckwudi Chukwudoz Uchegbu was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd at 4111 Lakeshore Drive on May 26

Enock Biyogo Mogire was arrested on charges of public intoxication/alcohol at 501 Plainview Drive on May 28

Raul Garcia was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation at

2146 McDonald on May 28

Red Oak

Dantia L Smith was arrested on charges of injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury at NO ADDRESS GIVEN the week of May 25 to 31, 2020

Brandon K. Cooks was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at NO ADDRESS GIVEN the week of May 25 to 31, 2020

