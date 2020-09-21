Chimichurri opens in Bishop Arts in October

Chimichurri, an authentic Argentinian bistro, is opening in Bishop Arts Historic District in October. The restaurant is a partnership between Jesus Carmona of Tacos Mariachi and Ramiro Fernandez Pazos. Successful restauranteur Pazos hails from Argentina, and has been running popular restaurants and bars in Mexico City for 15 years.

The Argentinian bistro is updating the former Tillman’s Roadhouse space, which will now feature a 120-seat dining room and an outdoor terrace. Recycled wine bottle chandeliers and colorful murals are featured in Chimichurri’s décor. Also memorabilia from the Broadway musical and film “Evita,” where Eva Peron famously sings “Don’t Cry for me Argentina.”

Pazos, who has worked on the idea for five years with Carmona, has now moved to Dallas to finally make this concept a reality. He is bringing Chef Charlie Peralta, who has worked with him 13 years, to complete their team. Chef Peralta has international experience running high-end kitchens in Mexico City, New York and Dubai.

Traditional Argentinian Specialties

Traditional specialties will be featured on the menu, including grilled meats served in the asado style. Empanadas, Argentinian pizzas, choripáns (chorizo sandwiches), dulce de leche, and more are also featured. The Chimichurri wine list follows the food’s lead, and is comprised of 75% Argentinian wines. The other 25% on the wine list are sourced from South America and California.

Vermoutheria, a bar specializing in vermouth cocktails, bitters, and spritzes will be on the outside terrace. Perfect spot to whet your appetite before dinner. Accomplished local barman James Slater (Knife, Five Sixty, Network Bar) created the Chimichurri drinks menu. Future plans call for a speakeasy-style Tango Bar, serving classic and creative cocktails in an intimate space.

Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri is named for the popular sauce and condiment, which is made from parsley, garlic and olive oil, and often served alongside grilled meats in Argentina. The staple changes slightly from region to region, and even by household, as people put their own spin on it. That same adaptability is a reflection of the multi-cultural country and the restaurant that it inspires.

“Argentina is a country of immigrants, each with their own story to tell, and its cuisine, art and music reflect this mix of cultures and accents,” says Pazos. “At Chimichurri, we want to tell these stories and make you feel at home with our cooking.”

Chimichurri is slated to open in October for dinner only for the first two weeks. It is located at 324 W 7th Street in the Bishop Arts neighborhood of Oak Cliff.

