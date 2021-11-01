Chefs For Farmers Returns to Dallas Nov. 4-7

Facebook

Chefs For Farmers started as a farm to table dinner in 2010, and the annual festival has grown to become Dallas’ premiere multi-day food and wine event. It brings chefs, restaurants, artisans, and local farmers together for an unforgettable weekend of events.

For their 10th anniversary, Chefs For Farmers runs Nov. 4-7, benefitting Trigger’s Toys charity. Along with the extensive chef, artisan, and farmer lineup, guests can expect several fun activities and experiences. The event showcases the dynamic talents of Dallas chefs, artisans and farmers who make exceptional and sustainable food possible.

Dallas, named Bon Appetit’s Best Restaurant City of 2019, is a foodie haven with more restaurants per capita than New York City. The dining scene offers a variety of different cuisines and restaurants to choose from. The Chef For Farmers weekend attracts foodies of all ages (21+) with its party with live music, DJs, and plenty of engaging activities. For an in-depth look at the chef and restaurant line-up, visit chefsforfarmers.com.

Special Chefs For Farmers Events

Mot Hai Ba Dinner Nov. 4, from 7:–10 p.m. Tickets: $175.00 Capacity: 80. Join Chef Peja Krstic at his popular restaurant Mot Hai Ba as he serves up his take on fine modern cuisine in a cozy neighborhood setting. Feast upon seasonal Texas ingredients prepared with Vietnamese inspiration and French technique. A dinner as easy as Mot, Hai, Ba (One, Two, Three).

The Farm Tour with Chefs For Farmers, pick up location at NorthPark Mall, Northwest Corner, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets-$125, Capacity-15. In partnership with Chefs For Farmers, The Seed Project Foundation is producing a fall Farm Tour. Board the bus at NorthPark Center and get ready for a fun-filled day of Texas-made drinks, seasonal dishes from three of the area’s best chefs, and hands-on learning at three very different local farms.

Stop 1: McKinney Roots in McKinney paired with Andrea Shackelford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen. Stop 2: Profound Microfarm in Lucas, paired with Joel Orsini of Profound Foods. Last Stop 3: Water Boy Farms and Apiary in Lucas, paired with Erika Radtke of Girl with Flour All proceeds from the event will benefit donation farm McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County. This event is suitable for ages 21 and over. The bus will depart from the northeast corner of the mall parking lot (by Nordstrom and CoAmerica Bank).

DEVOUR at The Exchange

The Exchange at AT&T Discovery District®, 208 S. Akard Street in Dallas, Nov. 6, 3-6 p.m. Tickets-$135, Capacity-1500. New this year to Chefs for Farmers, DEVOUR is an elevated approach on your favorite picnic style eats. A luxury feast featuring Dallas’ most indulgent sips and eats, hosted at The Exchange at the new AT&T Discovery District®, invites guests to explore this stunning new downtown destination as they enjoy equally stunning fare.

The Main Event presented by Audi, at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 South Harwood Street in Dallas, Nov. 7. VIP tickets hours are 2-6:30 p.m., GA tickets 3-6 p.m. Tickets: VIP $195, GA $125, Capacity: 500 – VIP; 2500 – GA. We are back once again at this historic site bringing together Dallas’ top chefs and restaurants, highlighting the very best from local farms and purveyors, and local artisans. Wash down those delectable eats with libations from various wineries, distilleries and breweries. Stroll through the park and make your way across one of the many exciting areas showcased at this year’s Main Event.

From the Rosé Garden and the Tailgate Par-TAY to the Go Texas area featuring all things born and bred in our great state, there is something for everyone. VIP guests can sit back and relax from the day’s excitement at The Retreat, a VIP experience by Celebrity Cruises. They will be pampered with luxury cocktails, and exclusive bites from our out of town chefs that won’t disappoint.

Ultimate Cocktail Experience

New this year, the “Ultimate Cocktail Experience hosted by Trigger’s Toys” features western cocktails with shows and activities you don’t want to miss. For the icing on the cake, $25 of your ticket price goes directly to Trigger’s Toys.

Chefs For Farmers 2021 Partners: Audi, American Airlines, AT&T Discovery District, Mastercard, Big Country Organic Ingredients, Blade and Bow, Capital Distributing, Celebrity Cruises, Chase Private Client Chefs’ Produce Company, Dallas Heritage Village, The City of Dallas, The Exchange Food Hall, Don Julio, Edible Dallas & Fort Worth, Ferguson, Hill Country Dairies, Hospitality Alliance, Ketel One Botanical, Lacroix Sparkling Water, Maker’s Mark, Melinda’s Hot Sauce, Mesero, Patrón Tequila, The Statler Dallas, The Seed Project Foundation, Omni Hotel & Resorts Dallas, Oyster Bay New Zealand, Rosewood Ranches, Shag Carpet, Society Insurance, Thermador, Tanqueray and Ultimate Cocktail Experience.

Trigger’s Toys: In 2008, during a hard time in his own life, Bryan Townsend began volunteering in children’s hospitals. With his dog “Trigger” in tow, he quickly learned that helping others brought peace into his own heart. Bryan and his wife Stacey have expanded their work from giving time to giving money. TriggersToys.org has raised nearly $1M for local nonprofits such as Bryan’s House and Youth with Faces. The organization has also fed thousands of people while raising critical funds for out-of-work restaurant employees.