Chefs for Farmers Food and Wine Festival Returns Nov. 3-6

Chefs for Farmers, the popular food and wine festival that celebrates fresh, organic products and the farmers who produce them, returns to Dallas Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. This year’s CFF benefits McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County with fresh, organic produce. CFF features an impressive lineup of participating chefs, artisans and farmers, as well as several fun events.

Chefs For Farmers originally launched as a farm-to-table dinner concept in 2010. As it grew, the annual festival quickly became Dallas’ premiere multi-day food and wine event known for bringing chefs, restaurants, and local farmers together.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chefs for Farmers as the beneficiary of this year’s festivities!” said Rick Wells, president of the Seed Project Foundation. “The Seed Project Foundation has been supporting our local North Texas farmers for the last six years from our home in McKinney, and we’re very excited to share our mission with Dallas. The funds we raise through Chefs for Farmers will benefit our donation farm McKinney Roots, allowing us to grow and donate more fresh organic produce to feed the hungry in our area.”

Chefs for Farmers Events

From Dirt to Dish: A Dinner on the Farm with Chefs Andrea Shackelford & Andy Knudson kicks off the festivities Nov. 3. Hosted by acclaimed Chef Shackelford from Harvest Seasonal Kitchen and Knudson from Camp Lucy at Water Boy Farms. This intimate farm-to-table dinner supports The Seed Project Foundation. The multi-course dinner menu showcases the best seasonal products paired with sophisticated wines. Tickets for the 7-10 p.m. Thursday dinner are $150 a person, available online.

DEVOUR: The Ultimate Bite Night at The Exchange at AT&T Discovery District. Guests are treated to a variety of Dallas’ best bites from our favorite chefs at The Exchange and beyond, including chic picnic spreads, with live music and other surprises. Tickets are priced at $85 GA or $115 VIP, and include unlimited bites, free-flowing sips and cocktails, and live entertainment. DEVOUR opens for VIPs at 7 p.m. and for GA ticket-holders at 8 p.m., till 10 p.m. Thursday at The Exchange, 208 S. Akard Street in the AT&T Discovery District of Dallas.

Farm Tour with the Seed Project Foundation

Take an interactive farm tour when some of our favorite family-run farms open their gates to give guests fun, hands-on experiences. Get ready for a fun-filled day of supporting local agriculture with Texas-made drinks and seasonal dishes from three of the area’s best chefs. 100% of ticket proceeds will benefit McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County with fresh, organic produce. This event is suitable for ages 21 and over. The tour will begin at McKinney Roots, 5595 FM 1461 in McKinney, and the bus will depart to the other farms from there.

The Farm Tour starts at 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5, and ends at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online for $125 each. Tour Stops Include: Stop 1: McKinney Roots in McKinney, TX, paired with Andrea Shackelford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen. Stop 2: N&P Farm and Dairy in Princeton, TX. Stop 3: Profound Microfarms in Lucas, TX, paired with Joel Orsini of Profound Foods.

The Main Event at Old City Park

Returning for its 11th consecutive year, don’t miss the Main Event at Old City Park, our signature festival celebration, highlighting the best of the best from Texas and beyond. Sample delectable bites, showcasing the very best tastes from The Lone Star State. We curated a collection of the most talented chefs from our own backyard and other favorite culinary destinations across the country, pairing them with an array of local, family farms from the 214 to concoct unforgettable dishes to show you why supporting local is what it’s all about.

WINE down with sips from various wineries and spirit brands. Each ticket (VIPs $200, GA $135) is all-inclusive of unlimited food, drinks, live entertainment and more. VIPs enjoy early entry at 2 p.m. Sunday and a Celebrity Cruises Wine Garden. GA ticket-holders enter at 3 p.m. and the event lasts until 6 p.m. Tickets for all events are available online at ChefsForFarmers.com.