Ennis Pumpkin Patch to Feature 16,000 Pumpkins with Five World-Renowned Pumpkin Carvers to Appear at Autumn Daze

CITY OF ENNIS TO HOST 20th ANNUAL AUTUMN DAZE

ENNIS, Texas – The Ennis Autumn Daze is back for its 20th year and it’s bigger than ever. The shopping and entertainment district in historic downtown Ennis will be transformed into a dreamy Fall Festival October 28 – 30.

The Pumpkin Patch will be the star of Autumn Daze featuring more than 16,000 pumpkins of all sizes, including one 2,000-pound pumpkin and six that weigh in at an astonishing 800 pounds.

World-renowned pumpkin carvers Dean Murray, a Disney+ Foodtastic champion, and Nancy Baker, a participant on Food Network’s Halloween Wars, will join three additional acclaimed pumpkin carvers to create spectacular masterpieces throughout the weekend.

A giant pumpkin house will be the perfect backdrop for family photos, as well as a 1931 Chevrolet truck, a gorgeous flower wall, the Beer Barn, and dazzling lights throughout downtown Ennis creating a magical setting when the sun goes down.

Activities abound for people of all ages. Kids will enjoy midway rides and carnival games as well as the corn corral, a 100-ton playbox filled with corn.

Autumn Daze also will feature a corn hole tournament with a cash prize, a children’s craft area with pumpkin painting, food vendors and shopping.

The 20th Annual event will feature live music throughout the weekend including Gary Nunn and headliner Pat Green on Saturday night. Michael Kelton and local musician John Marlin also will be on the Main Stage Saturday. For the full lineup of musicians, check ou tVisitEnnis.org

Admission to Autumn Daze is free all-day Friday. Ticket prices for Saturday is $5 per person before 4 p.m. and $10 after 4 p.m. and admission on Sunday is $5 all day. Children 12 and under are free throughout the weekend.

For those who would like to get a head start on the fall activities, the hay maze and pumpkin patch will open October 1 in downtown Ennis with programming each Saturday.”

Follow Downtown Ennis, Texas on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or go to VisitEnnis.org for more information.