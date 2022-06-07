Celebrate World Oceans Day with Gray Whale Gin

Facebook

Gray Whale Gin Is Making A Difference Protecting Our Oceans

It’s summertime, even if the calendar says summer isn’t officially here yet. We’ve switched from drinking stouts to IPAs and are making lighter cocktails with vodka, gin and tequila in starring roles. Check out this California-made gin that supports ocean conservation.

Gray Whale Gin is a consciously crafted, California-made, spirit inspired by the migratory path of the Gray Whale. The gin is perfected with six botanicals that are sustainably sourced along the majestic creatures’ 12,000 mile journey from Baja all the way to the Arctic; Gray Whale Gin is truly California in a glass. With every purchase, Gray Whale Gin is able to support Ocean conservation through a partnership with Oceana, the world’s largest organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the world’s oceans.

Most recently Gray Whale Gin was notable in affecting legislative change alongside Oceana in banning drift gillnets in California and aiding in the transition to cleaner fishing gear. This ban will save countless large ocean animals, including the California gray whale, dolphins, sea turtles, sharks, seals and other fish.

Additionally, Gray Whale Gin is working with SeaTrees by Sustainable Surf on an initiative to protect the whale habitat by planting mangrove forests in Laguna San Ignacio, Baja – the world’s last undeveloped California gray whale breeding lagoon.

You can find Gray Whale Gin in brick and mortar stores and via Reserve Bar, Caskers and Drizly. $RRP 40

This summer Gray Whale Gin is making it easy for everyone to give back through their Ocean Love campaign. For every entry into the #OceanLove2022 contest Gray Whale Gin will make a donation to Oceana!

To enter Ocean Love 2022 Contest:

1. Post a photo or video with a caption sharing your Love for the Ocean with Gray Whale Gin.

2. Include the hashtags #OceanLove2022, #OceanLoveContest

3. Tag @GrayWhaleGin

Give this cocktail a try!

WHALE HELLO THERE

+ 2 ounces Gray Whale Gin

+ ½ ounce fresh lime juice

+ ½ ounce fresh lemon juice

+ ½ ounce agave syrup

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in the gin, lime juice, lemon juice and agave. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass, or strain over a rocks glass filled with ice, depending on preference. Garnish with a lemon twist and serve immediately.