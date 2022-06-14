Celebrate National Steakhouse Month with Perry’s New York Strip Flight

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS (June 14, 2022) – Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has been redefining dining since opening as a modest meat market in Houston over four decades ago.

Now one of the country’s premier, award-winning steakhouses, Perry’s remains true to its humble, neighborhood butcher shop roots by providing top-quality meat selections and exceptional service to round out its Rare and Well Done® experience.

That’s why this National Steakhouse Month, Perry’s is celebrating by serving guests some of the finest cuts of beef in the world in its limited-time New York Strip Flight. Available throughout June, for $99, guests can enjoy a standout steakhouse experience while savoring nine total ounces of these exquisite meats:

Texas Kobe-Style Wagyu Beef – Raised from Rosewood Ranches in Northeast Texas and known for its highly marbled meat and rich, buttery flavor.

Nebraska Prime Certified Angus – Only the top 3% of all meat qualifies as certified Angus prime. This Nebraska Angus prime has incomparable flavor, tenderness and quality.

True Japanese A-5 Wagyu Beef – The most marbled beef in the world, providing an extremely flavorful and tender steak.

Perry’s currently has steakhouses located across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville and Raleigh with new locations planned for Kansas City and Richmond, Virginia in 2023. For a complete menu and to learn more about Perry’s, visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.

About Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry’s currently operates steakhouse locations across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville and Raleigh. Additional concepts include Perry & Sons Market & Grille and CARVE American Grille. For more information, please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.