Roster Changes and Team Captains Announced for 2022 PBR Global Cup USA

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Daylon Swearingen joins Team USA Eagles as Captain to replace an injured Boudreaux Campbell, while Stetson Lawrence will captain the all Native American Team USA Wolves

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 4, 2022) – Ahead of the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, at AT&T Stadium, the PBR today announced roster changes and the six riders who have been anointed team captains for the international bull riding spectacle on March 5 in Arlington, Texas.

The fifth edition of the PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its third stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on March 5, 2022. The team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in November 2017, visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018, and made subsequent stops in Arlington in February 2019 and 2020.

The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will feature six teams representing Australia, Brasil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. For their home-nation advantage, the USA delegation will field two squads via the Eagles and all Native American Wolves.

At the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA, each team will be comprised of five competing riders, all selected by the nation’s coach.

Those coaches are:

Ross Coleman (Molalla, Oregon) who will lead Team USA Eagles, Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert, Oklahoma) who will coach Team USA Wolves, Eddie Fisher (Mackay, Queensland, Australia) who will lead Team Australia, Robson Palermo (Rio Branco Acre, Brasil) who will helm Team Brasil, Tanner Byrne (Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada) who will guide Team Canada, and Gerardo Venegas (Juarez, Mexico) who will pilot Team Mexico.

After initially announcing the squads in mid-February, injury and travel issues resulted in numerous teams making roster edits.

Those teams with roster changes are:

Team USA Eagles: Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) to replace an injured (hand) Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas)

(Piffard, New York) to replace an injured (hand) (Crockett, Texas) Team Australia: Sam Woodall (Heywood, Victoria, Australia) to fill vacant position on Team Australia

(Heywood, Victoria, Australia) to fill vacant position on Team Australia Team Australia: Jake Curr (Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia) to replace Cody Heffernan (Singleton, New South Wales, Australia)

(Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia) to replace (Singleton, New South Wales, Australia) Team Australia Luke Parkinson (Denman, New South Wales, Australia) to replace Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia)

(Denman, New South Wales, Australia) to replace (Warwick, Queensland, Australia) Team Canada: Jake Gardner (Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada) to replace an injured (groin) Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada)

(Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada) to replace an injured (groin) (Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada) Team Mexico: Alfonso Orozco (Salamanca, Mexico) to replace an injured (foot) Edgar Durazo (Moctezuma, Mexico).

Along with roster changes, the PBR today announced those riders who will be team captains.

Those riders are:

Team USA Eagles: Swearingen

Team USA Wolves: Stetson Lawrence (Chippewa and Sioux – Williston, North Dakota)

(Chippewa and Sioux – Williston, North Dakota) Team Australia: Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia)

(Clermont, Queensland, Australia) Team Brasil: Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brasil)

(Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brasil) Team Canada: Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta, Canada)

(Okotoks, Alberta, Canada) Team Mexico: Francisco Morales (Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico)

The one-day event will feature two rounds of competition, where three riders from each team will attempt one bull. Throughout those rounds, every rider from each team must attempt a minimum of one bull. Following the initial rounds, each team will select one rider to attempt the nation’s final bull in the bonus round. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA Champion will be the team with the top combined score through their seven outs.

Action for the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, gets underway on Saturday, March 5 at 5:45 p.m. CST in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Adding to the unprecedented weekend, via a landmark partnership between PBR and Teton Ridge, following the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, The American Rodeo will take over the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, March 6 starting at 12:00 p.m. CST.

The American Rodeo, the richest single-day rodeo in the world, features competitors in all eight rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and heeling), tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Each qualifier who makes it to the 2022 finals will be eligible for their discipline’s $100,000 prize money and will also have their shot at the bonus millions.

Tickets for both events are on sale now and can be purchased at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com. Tickets for both events start at just $20, taxes and fees not included. While individual event tickets are available for purchase at varying price levels, fans can save up to 20% by purchasing weekend combo packages to experience both Saturday and Sunday.

For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind weekend even more memorable, VIP tickets are available for both the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, and The American Rodeo. Guests can enjoy premium seating closest to the action, question-and-answer presentations, behind-the-scenes-tours and much more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, eventgoers can visit SeatGeek.com.



About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brasil, and Canada. PBR’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.